Summer Love!Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Take PDA-Filled Walk In NYC
Summer love is in the air!
Over the weekend, supermodel Heidi Klum was spotted taking a romantic, smooch-filled stroll through the streets of New York City with her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz.
Beating the NYC heat with an ice cream snack, there was no shortage of PDA during their steamy outing. On their Sunday walk, Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 32, were spotted holding hands and kissing, with the artist romantically placing his arm on his wife’s shoulders.
While Kaulitz kept it casual with an oversized black tee and waffle-textured sweatpants, his spouse took a more Canadian-inspired approach to her look. Klum sported a denim button-up shirt and matching patchwork jeans, capping off her casual Canadian tuxedo with a black embroidered “Tiësto” baseball hat, gold earrings, large tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.
But it seems their PDA isn’t all for show — nearly three years after the pair wed in 2019, their romance is still going strong.
"Tom is like a teenager in love, always organizing sweet date nights and showering Heidi with thoughtful little gifts," a friend of the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, explained to OK! last summer, taking care to describe the musician as "a super romantic guy." And it seems the America's Got Talent host likely appreciates her partner’s softer side.
"Heidi is a sucker for love, so the sweet gestures never get old," the friend continued, adding that both Klum and Kaulitz often speak highly of each other. "Despite their age difference, they’re a perfect match," he added, referencing the pair’s 17-year gap.
And it seems Klum agrees, reiterating just how happy she felt in her relationship during a 2021 interview with The Sunday Times.
"My 40s have been good. My 50s are going to be even better," shared the former Project Runway host, quipping that she needs "to keep sucking my husband’s blood."
Prior to tying the knot with Kaulitz, Klum married musician Seal in 2005. Though they initially split in 2012, their divorce wasn’t finalized until 2014. Klum and Seal continue to co-parent their four children, Leni, Henry, Johan and Lou.