While Kaulitz kept it casual with an oversized black tee and waffle-textured sweatpants, his spouse took a more Canadian-inspired approach to her look. Klum sported a denim button-up shirt and matching patchwork jeans, capping off her casual Canadian tuxedo with a black embroidered “Tiësto” baseball hat, gold earrings, large tortoiseshell sunglasses and a black shoulder bag.

But it seems their PDA isn’t all for show — nearly three years after the pair wed in 2019, their romance is still going strong.

"Tom is like a teenager in love, always organizing sweet date nights and showering Heidi with thoughtful little gifts," a friend of the couple, who wished to remain anonymous, explained to OK! last summer, taking care to describe the musician as "a super romantic guy." And it seems the America's Got Talent host likely appreciates her partner’s softer side.

"Heidi is a sucker for love, so the sweet gestures never get old," the friend continued, adding that both Klum and Kaulitz often speak highly of each other. "Despite their age difference, they’re a perfect match," he added, referencing the pair’s 17-year gap.