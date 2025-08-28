NEWS Heidi Klum Puts on a Leggy Display Before Walking Red Carpet at Venice Film Festival With Daughter Leni: Watch Source: MEGA Heidi Klum layed seductively on a boat while traveling to the Venice Film Festival with her daughter Leni. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Aug. 28 2025, Published 5:23 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum traveled to the Venice Film Festival in style. The supermodel, 52, stretched her body across the seat of a boat, dressed in a busty pink gown, before the event on Wednesday, August 27. Klum bent one leg and propped the other up on the window, flaunting her long legs in sky-high stilettos.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) Source: @heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum lounged on a boat before walking the red carpet in Venice.

She stunned in a corseted, strapless pink dress from Intimissimi that exposed her cleavage. The star accessorized with a diamond choker from Lorraine Schwartz and sported a full face of glam painted by Serena Goldenbaum. Klum's daughter Leni, 21, was seated beside her as she fanned herself with the skirt of her gown. "You want to know how we get to the film festival? This is how we do it," Heidi quipped, before singing a line from Montell Jordan's "This Is How We Do It." "@intimissimi ❤️🇮🇹," she captioned her Instagram video.

Heidi Klum Attends Venice Film Festival With 21-Year-Old Daughter Leni

Source: MEGA Heidi and Leni Klum attended the Venice Film Festival together.

Heidi and Leni held hands as they walked side by side at the Venice Film Festival for Intimissimi. The ladies wore matching strapless dresses with a bustier top; the mom opted for an elegant blush hue, while her daughter dazzled in black. Leni's design featured a large cutout in the back, as well as criss-cross lacing that exposed some skin. She accessorized with an emerald and diamond necklace, also from Lorraine Schwartz. The duo covered themselves with an umbrella to keep their clothes dry, as they arrived at the event in the rain. They snapped photos in their hotel room and in front of the venue before stepping onto the red carpet together. "Having the best time with my baby @leniklum ❤️With @Intimissimi at Venice Film Festival," Heidi captioned a photo dump recap with her daughter.

Source: MEGA Leni Klum models just like mom Heidi.

In the evening, the Victoria's Secret Angel and her child lounged on a lavish bed with a gold frame, still wearing their gowns. They later changed into matching Intimissimi silk pajamas; Heidi sported a white pair, while Leni stunned in brown. Their hair and makeup remained intact, and they kept their necklaces on. "With @intimissimi in Venice ❤️🥰🇮🇹 BUONANOTTE," the Project Runway host wrote, which means "good night" in Italian.

Heidi and Leni Klum's Lingerie Collaboration

Source: MEGA Heidi and Leni Klum got dragged on social media for posing together in intimates.