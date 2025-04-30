Heidi Klum Strips Down for Another Lingerie Campaign With Daughter Leni After Facing Backlash: Photos

Heidi was slammed on social media at the time for the "weird" advertisement.

"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person asked on Instagram.

"Weird as h--- to do this with your mom," said another user.

The Project Runway alum turned off the comments section of the original Instagram post and did the same ahead of this month's snapshots to avoid any further controversy.

Heidi captioned the October partnership, "Our new Intimissimi FW Campaign is out now! @Leniklum and I had so much fun shooting this with @Rankinarchive and @Thomashayo. Find us on billboards all over Germany and on TV! Treat yourself with a new Italian lingerie set with these campaign styles and many more online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores!"