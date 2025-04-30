Heidi Klum Strips Down for Another Lingerie Campaign With Daughter Leni After Facing Backlash: Photos
Heidi Klum stripped down for another semi-nude modeling campaign with her child.
The supermodel, 51, posed alongside her daughter Leni, 20, in a new, sultry lingerie photoshoot published on Monday, April 28.
The mom-daughter duo were photographed in undergarments for Intimissimi's summer product line.
Heidi wore an ivory bra and underwear with a silk robe in most shots, while Leni sported a similar style in black.
In the video portion of the campaign, the duo was all smiles as they strutted side by side, holding hands. Both models mugged for the camera as they flaunted their cleavage and toned tummies.
Heidi captioned her post, "Another year with @intimissimi. This time with the basic collection made of silk and microfiber: minimalist, elegant and super comfortable. Available now online and in all Intimissimi stores."
- Heidi Klum & Daughter Leni Klum Are Red Hot In New Lingerie Campaign — See Photos!
- Like Mother, Like Daughter! Heidi Klum Models Beside Daughter Leni In Attractive Lingerie Collab: Photos
- Heidi Klum and Husband Tom Kaulitz Pack on the PDA After Model Receives Backlash for Lingerie Photoshoot With Daughter
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
This is not the first time the ladies have posed in lingerie together, as the Klums partnered with the brand back in 2022 and returned as the faces of the fall-winter campaign last year.
In a series of images from October 2024, Heidi donned a lacy maroon set while Leni almost bared it all in a see-through black bra and panties.
In a video promoting the collaboration, they rested on the couch next to each other as Heidi playfully toyed with her daughter's underwear. They took turns snapping photos of each other and dancing around what appeared to be a hotel room as the supermodel promoted the clothing in German.
Heidi was slammed on social media at the time for the "weird" advertisement.
"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person asked on Instagram.
"Weird as h--- to do this with your mom," said another user.
The Project Runway alum turned off the comments section of the original Instagram post and did the same ahead of this month's snapshots to avoid any further controversy.
Heidi captioned the October partnership, "Our new Intimissimi FW Campaign is out now! @Leniklum and I had so much fun shooting this with @Rankinarchive and @Thomashayo. Find us on billboards all over Germany and on TV! Treat yourself with a new Italian lingerie set with these campaign styles and many more online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores!"
In March, Leni assured her fans that she doesn't let any hate shake her.
"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," she told Glamour Germany. "You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative."