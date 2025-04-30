or
Heidi Klum Strips Down for Another Lingerie Campaign With Daughter Leni After Facing Backlash: Photos

Photo of Heidi Klum and Leni Klum
Source: Intimissimi

The mom-daughter duo posed semi-nude together in their undergarments.

April 30 2025, Published 1:32 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum stripped down for another semi-nude modeling campaign with her child.

The supermodel, 51, posed alongside her daughter Leni, 20, in a new, sultry lingerie photoshoot published on Monday, April 28.

heidi klum daughter leni pose
Source: Intimissimi

The mom-daughter duo were photographed in undergarments for Intimissimi's summer product line.

Heidi wore an ivory bra and underwear with a silk robe in most shots, while Leni sported a similar style in black.

heidi klum daughter leni pose
Source: Intimissimi

Heidi Klum and her daughter Leni did a lingerie photoshoot.

In the video portion of the campaign, the duo was all smiles as they strutted side by side, holding hands. Both models mugged for the camera as they flaunted their cleavage and toned tummies.

Heidi captioned her post, "Another year with @intimissimi. This time with the basic collection made of silk and microfiber: minimalist, elegant and super comfortable. Available now online and in all Intimissimi stores."

Heidi Klum

heidi klum daughter leni pose
Source: Intimissimi

Heidi and Leni Klum faced backlash in October 2024 for a similar photoshoot.

This is not the first time the ladies have posed in lingerie together, as the Klums partnered with the brand back in 2022 and returned as the faces of the fall-winter campaign last year.

In a series of images from October 2024, Heidi donned a lacy maroon set while Leni almost bared it all in a see-through black bra and panties.

In a video promoting the collaboration, they rested on the couch next to each other as Heidi playfully toyed with her daughter's underwear. They took turns snapping photos of each other and dancing around what appeared to be a hotel room as the supermodel promoted the clothing in German.

heidi klum daughter leni pose
Source: Intimissimi

Heidi Klum turned off the comments of her post wearing lingerie with Leni.

Heidi was slammed on social media at the time for the "weird" advertisement.

"What normal mom would pose together with her daughter in lingerie?" one person asked on Instagram.

"Weird as h--- to do this with your mom," said another user.

The Project Runway alum turned off the comments section of the original Instagram post and did the same ahead of this month's snapshots to avoid any further controversy.

Heidi captioned the October partnership, "Our new Intimissimi FW Campaign is out now! @Leniklum and I had so much fun shooting this with @Rankinarchive and @Thomashayo. Find us on billboards all over Germany and on TV! Treat yourself with a new Italian lingerie set with these campaign styles and many more online and in all @intimissimiofficial stores!"

heidi klum daughter leni pose
Source: Intimissimi

Heidi and Leni Klum have been partnering with Intimissimi since 2022.

In March, Leni assured her fans that she doesn't let any hate shake her.

"I always try to remember that no matter what you do, there will always be someone who doesn't like it," she told Glamour Germany. "You simply have no control over it and you can't focus too much on the negative."

