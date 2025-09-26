Heidi Klum Takes the Plunge in Busty Dress for 'Project Runway' Finale: Watch

Article continues below advertisement

Heidi Klum took center stage at the Project Runway finale in a sizzling look. The host, 52, stunned in a plunging olive-green gown with tie-front detailing as she sat on the judges' panel on Thursday, September 25. Klum paired her Tom Ford maxi dress with aviator sunglasses and wore her signature blonde locks in loose waves.

She posed alongside fellow judges Law Roach, Nina Garcia and Michael Kors. The Elle editor matched her costar in a long-sleeve, shattered mirror black gown and sunglasses. Meanwhile, Roach and Kors put their own spins on the classic black suit. Klum tapped the fashion moguls for a video to her 2024 song, "Sunglasses at Night." "Okay, everyone, get your sunglasses out," she lip-synced before the camera panned to Roach, Garcia and Kors. "😎😎😎😎," the America's Got Talent alum captioned her Instagram Reel.

Klum has been teasing her finale ensemble since three days ago, when she published a behind-the-scenes photo honoring Kors. "To be walking hand in hand with you into the finale is just as exciting as I remember 🤝 @michaelkors thank you for joining us @projectrunway 🙏," she wrote. The blonde bombshell later credited the team behind her outfit in a dedicated post. She tagged designer Tom Ford, stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, makeup artist Linda Hay and hairstylist Italo Gregorio. In last night's episode, Veejay Floresca was announced as this season's winner, making the designer the first transgender woman to come out on top.

Heidi Klum's 'Project Runway' Comeback

Klum previously explained why she returned to Project Runway Season 21 after an eight-year hiatus. "It was my first television baby, so I'm back with my first baby, and it's amazing," she exclaimed during a Jimmy Kimmel Live! appearance on Thursday, June 26. "I see all the people that I used to work with, you know, Nina Garcia and Christian Siriano. He was one of our winners in Season 4. I host it now with him, and he's incredible. And now we have Law Roach...he is one of the most amazing stylists on the planet. He does basically everyone. He's very opinionated, which is a lot of fun. And we have 12 amazing designers." Prior to this past season, the supermodel hosted the competition series from 2004 to 2017. "I'm always in awe, still, after so many years, what these people can do with their hands, their mind, their heart," she gushed. "They're visionaries, and they make these amazing, beautiful clothes. And I just love clothes and the art behind it. It's a fun, fun show."