Heidi Klum Teases Annual Halloween Costume as She Bites Into Red Paper: Watch
Heidi Klum is gearing up for another year of headline-making Halloween attire.
The supermodel, 52, teased her annual costume in a questionable video, biting a piece of paper on Wednesday, September 3.
Klum sat in a chair as a mystery person in black gloves inserted a red slip into her mouth. She bit down on one side of the sheet before the man turned it over, and she did the same to the other side.
"Halloween is just around the corner," she captioned her Instagram post, tagging prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino.
Heidi Klum's Famous Celebrity Halloween Parties
The Project Runway host is famed for her yearly Halloween costumes and parties. In 2024, she and husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as E.T. from the 1982 classic film. The couple was unrecognizable in prosthetics and wigs as they walked a graveyard-inspired step-and-repeat.
Over the years, Klum has pushed the envelope with shocking costumes, including a worm, an alien science experiment, Fiona from Shrek, Lady Godiva and Betty Boop. In 2016, she arrived on the red carpet with five lookalike models dressed in the same white bodysuit and beige high boots as her. Three years prior, she debuted an older version of herself with a face full of wrinkles painted on by makeup artists. Her first Halloween party dates all the way back to 2000, where she sported head-to-toe leather as a dominatrix.
"My first Halloween party started in 2000 as I thought someone needs to be throwing a great Halloween party... so I did!!!" she explained in a 2018 Instagram post, then went on to explain her first-ever party costume. "Since I'm German, I thought a traditional dirndl in patent leather with pigtails would be fun!"
Which Stars Have Attended Heidi Klum's Halloween Parties?
Klum’s Halloween festivities typically feature a star-studded lineup of attendees, which has included Nicole Scherzinger, Kelsea Ballerini, Camila Cabello, Becky G and Rachel Zegler in recent years.
The America’s Got Talent alum drew in an A-list crowd for post-pandemic festivities in October 2022. Elon Musk and Julia Fox were among the A-listers who stopped by.
Did Heidi Klum Host Halloween Parties During the Pandemic?
In 2021, Klum did not host a party due to the pandemic but instead shared a short film for fans. She dressed up as a mummy risen from the dead in a highly-produced video on her Instagram, featuring an elaborate set with tombstones for her and her husband.
"HERE IT IS 🎃 Normally I’d be hosting my annual Halloween party on Sunday night … but this year things are still looking a little different," she captioned her post at the time. "So instead, my family and I want to be the first to wish you a safe and spooky Halloween weekend. #HeidiHalloween2021."
Similarly, in 2020, Klum celebrated Halloween at home with two unique costumes. In a five-and-a-half-minute video, she camouflaged herself on a wall, with wooden strokes airbrushed on her body and sticky notes on her chest and arm. Eventually, she changed into a marble bodysuit, blending into her bedspread.
"When I realized it wouldn’t be possible to have my annual Halloween party this year, I knew I wanted to find a unique and fun way to celebrate at home with my family," she said of her holiday plans, which included dressing her kids as mummies, since they “bought so much (toilet paper) in March."
"I decided to make the most of it and do something creative with my family," she continued. "I want to show people that just because we can’t gather in large groups this year, that you can still get creative and celebrate at home with your loved ones."