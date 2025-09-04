NEWS Heidi Klum Teases Annual Halloween Costume as She Bites Into Red Paper: Watch Source: MEGA/@heidiklum/Instagram Heidi Klum hinted at her 2025 Halloween costume with a mysterious new video in preparation. Carrie Berk Contact us by Email Sept. 4 2025, Published 2:01 p.m. ET

Heidi Klum is gearing up for another year of headline-making Halloween attire. The supermodel, 52, teased her annual costume in a questionable video, biting a piece of paper on Wednesday, September 3. Klum sat in a chair as a mystery person in black gloves inserted a red slip into her mouth. She bit down on one side of the sheet before the man turned it over, and she did the same to the other side.

"Halloween is just around the corner," she captioned her Instagram post, tagging prosthetic makeup designer Mike Marino.

Heidi Klum's Famous Celebrity Halloween Parties

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum often looks unrecognizable on Halloween.

The Project Runway host is famed for her yearly Halloween costumes and parties. In 2024, she and husband Tom Kaulitz both dressed up as E.T. from the 1982 classic film. The couple was unrecognizable in prosthetics and wigs as they walked a graveyard-inspired step-and-repeat. Over the years, Klum has pushed the envelope with shocking costumes, including a worm, an alien science experiment, Fiona from Shrek, Lady Godiva and Betty Boop. In 2016, she arrived on the red carpet with five lookalike models dressed in the same white bodysuit and beige high boots as her. Three years prior, she debuted an older version of herself with a face full of wrinkles painted on by makeup artists. Her first Halloween party dates all the way back to 2000, where she sported head-to-toe leather as a dominatrix. "My first Halloween party started in 2000 as I thought someone needs to be throwing a great Halloween party... so I did!!!" she explained in a 2018 Instagram post, then went on to explain her first-ever party costume. "Since I'm German, I thought a traditional dirndl in patent leather with pigtails would be fun!"

Which Stars Have Attended Heidi Klum's Halloween Parties?

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum's celebrity Halloween parties have taken place since 2000.

Did Heidi Klum Host Halloween Parties During the Pandemic?

Source: MEGA Heidi Klum dressed up with husband Tom Kaulitz.