Heidi Klum Wore a Diaper Under E.T. Halloween Costume in Case She Needed to Use the Bathroom During Epic Annual Party: See Photos

The famed model hosted her star-studded annual bash on Thursday night, October 31. This year, she chose to dress as the girl-version of E.T., inspired by Steven Spielberg ’s 1982 film, though there was a part of her jaw-dropping costume no one could see that truly showed her commitment to the holiday each year.

Beneath her realistic alien ensemble — which featured a remote-controlled headpiece and unearthly textured skin — Klum was forced to wear a diaper, as the 52-year-old was worried about struggling to use the bathroom while wearing her all-out costume during the highly-anticipated party.

"Maybe I never need to use the diaper, but at least that way I don’t have to think about it," Klum spilled to a news publication while transforming into the extraterrestrial outfit for a fitting on Wednesday, October 30, ahead of Thursday's event.