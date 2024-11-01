Heidi Klum Wore a Diaper Under E.T. Halloween Costume in Case She Needed to Use the Bathroom During Epic Annual Party: See Photos
Heidi Klum's Halloween costume for 2024 was out of this world!
The famed model hosted her star-studded annual bash on Thursday night, October 31. This year, she chose to dress as the girl-version of E.T., inspired by Steven Spielberg’s 1982 film, though there was a part of her jaw-dropping costume no one could see that truly showed her commitment to the holiday each year.
Beneath her realistic alien ensemble — which featured a remote-controlled headpiece and unearthly textured skin — Klum was forced to wear a diaper, as the 52-year-old was worried about struggling to use the bathroom while wearing her all-out costume during the highly-anticipated party.
"Maybe I never need to use the diaper, but at least that way I don’t have to think about it," Klum spilled to a news publication while transforming into the extraterrestrial outfit for a fitting on Wednesday, October 30, ahead of Thursday's event.
When asked why she opted to wear an E.T. costume this year, Klum explained how the idea came to her only a few weeks after Halloween 2023 came to an end, noting Spielberg's movie was one of her favorite films when she was a child.
"They have no genitals," she said of the beloved alien character from the Jaws director's classic motion picture. "I like the whole idea of, like, we’re all the same."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
At one point while speaking to the news outlet, Klum's costume designer Mike Marino began using glue to secure Klum's robotic headpiece before sealing it shut with blow dryers.
"This is very high-tech," the America's Got Talent judge quipped.
While speaking with another news publication on the red carpet at her 23rd annual Halloween party — which was hosted at the Hard Rock Hotel in New York City and was presented by Butterfinger, Mattel and Prime Video — Klum admitted it took "one year" for her costume to come to life.
"When I was 9 years old, the movie came out and I fell in love with the movie and I fell in love with E.T. and I thought it would be fun if both of us would be E.T. and here we are," she said in reference to her husband, Tom Kaulitz, who was dressed as the male version of E.T.
Some guests at Klum's party included some family members — such as her daughter Leni Klum and Tom's brother, Bill Kaulitz.
Other A-list attendees included Aly & AJ Michalka, Bethenny Frankel, Charli D'Amelio, Chase Stokes, Ice T and Coco Austin, Jay Manuel, Jonathan Van Ness, Kelsea Ballerini, Marc Jacobs, Mario Cantone, Michael Costello, Nicole Scherzinger, Suni Lee and more.
New York Times spoke to Klum at her fitting on Wednesday, while Entertainment Tonight chatted with the model on the red carpet.