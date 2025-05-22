or
COUPLES

Heidi Klum Gets Spanked by Husband Tom Kaulitz as He Rubs Sunscreen on Her Bare Bum: Photos

heidi klum tom beach pics pp
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum posted a cheeky clip of husband Tom Kaulitz giving her bikini-clad booty a playful smack.

May 22 2025, Published 8:24 a.m. ET

Heidi Klum isn’t holding back when it comes to showing off her romantic life with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel gave fans an up-close look at one of their playful moments on Instagram, posting a cheeky video of her hubby rubbing what looked like sunscreen on her bare booty while they enjoyed some time in the sun.

For her look, Klum wore a tiny maroon bikini and a matching cap in the clip.

heidi tom beach pics
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Heidi Klum posted a cheeky sunscreen moment with her husband.

Lucky me 🥰,” she captioned the steamy moment.

At one point, The Tokio Hotel member, who wore a pair of leopard-print beach shorts, showed his playful side as he gave her a light spank, which prompted Klum to laugh.

Earlier that same day, Monday, May 19, the couple was spotted strolling hand in hand through the streets of Paris, according to a news outlet.

Klum, 51, and Kaulitz, 35, looked completely smitten as they wandered the city.

The two, who have been married since 2019, also kicked back at an outdoor café, sipping on Aperol Spritz as they snuck in a kiss at their table.

heidi tom beach pics
Source: @heidiklum/instagram

Tom Kaulitz gave the supermodel a playful spank on camera.

The Making the Cut alum hasn’t been shy about how happy she is in her relationship. Last year, she opened up about their chemistry — and made it crystal clear she’s still very into the German guitarist.

“Sport en chambre is my favorite exercise — it sounds better in French,” she joked, referring to bedroom activities.

“I have a younger husband. I also run around a lot, having four kids. I don’t have an assistant, so I don’t have people pack for me or carry my things, I do everything myself,” she explained, talking about their 16-year age difference. “I eat right, I never exercise too much or do heavy weights. People can push themselves too hard. I listen to my body. I have no back or knee pain and I have my husband.”

When asked if the intimacy with Kaulitz is as good as it seems, the Ella Enchanted star didn’t hesitate, answering, “Very good. My husband is my match.”

heidi klum red lingerie husband tom kaulitz las vegas date night photo
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum went topless in January while in St. Barts with Tom Kaulitz.

And just as their PDA was heating up in Paris, some big career news broke.

That same day, it was announced that Klum will return as the official host of Project Runway for Season 21. She’ll also be back as a judge, helping decide which designers crush the weekly challenges, ELLE reported.

“I’m back! And, it’s good to be home!” she declared in the teaser released on Monday, May 19.

Source: Project Runway/YouTube

heidi klum tom klauitz
Source: MEGA

Heidi Klum is officially returning to 'Project Runway' Season 21 as host and judge.

It’s a full-circle moment for the star, who originally left the Emmy Award-winning competition series in 2018. At the time, she shared a heartfelt message about the show.

“After 16 incredible seasons, I am saying ‘Auf Wiedersehen’ to Project Runway, a show that I was honored to host and help create,” she said in a statement. “I am incredibly proud of the show, and it will always have a special place in my heart. I am so appreciative of the dedicated fans, and most of all, I am grateful that we could shine a light on creativity and help launch so many talented designers’ careers.”

