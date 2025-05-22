Heidi Klum isn’t holding back when it comes to showing off her romantic life with husband Tom Kaulitz.

The supermodel gave fans an up-close look at one of their playful moments on Instagram, posting a cheeky video of her hubby rubbing what looked like sunscreen on her bare booty while they enjoyed some time in the sun.

For her look, Klum wore a tiny maroon bikini and a matching cap in the clip.