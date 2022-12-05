Loved Up In L.A.! Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Spotted Making Out Comic-Con

Supermodel ​​Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, were yet again spotted packing on the PDA, this time, smooching while attending L.A. ComicCon on Saturday, December 2, with the model’s youngest child, Lou, and another pal in tow.

While Klum’s daughter and her friend went all out for the occasion, dressing in what appears to be full anime cosplay costumes, Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 33, kept it cozy and casual during their day out.