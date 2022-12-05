Loved Up In L.A.! Heidi Klum & Husband Tom Kaulitz Spotted Making Out Comic-Con
Supermodel Heidi Klum and her husband, Tokio Hotel guitarist Tom Kaulitz, were yet again spotted packing on the PDA, this time, smooching while attending L.A. ComicCon on Saturday, December 2, with the model’s youngest child, Lou, and another pal in tow.
While Klum’s daughter and her friend went all out for the occasion, dressing in what appears to be full anime cosplay costumes, Klum, 49, and Kaulitz, 33, kept it cozy and casual during their day out.
Klum looked effortlessly chic in an oversized outfit, pairing a blue plaid turtleneck jacket with a pair of baggy ripped jeans. The star completed the look with a pair of classic aviator sunglasses, beige slip-on shoes and a brown shoulder bag.
Meanwhile, Kaulitz opted for an elevated take on the Canadian tuxedo, sporting a white t-shirt under a denim jacket and blue jeans, accessorizing with a pair of white sneakers and wayfarer sunglasses, a blue baseball cap clipped to his belt.
Their PDA is more than just for show — last year, a source close with the famous couple revealed the artist is “a super romantic guy” when it comes to his marriage, regularly going out of his way to express his adoration for Klum.
“Tom is like a teenager in love, always organizing sweet date nights and showering Heidi with thoughtful little gifts,” the source spilled of the couple in July 2021, noting Kaulitz particularly enjoyed buying lingerie for his Victoria’s Secret alum wife.
Steamy clothing sets weren’t the only way the musician has showed his affection for Klum, as aside from leaving “cute notes hidden around the house” while on the road, per the insider, Kaulitz also purportedly picked up lavish bouquets of roses — the Project Runway icon’s “favorite flower” — every week.
First romantically linked in March 2018, Klum and Kaulitz quietly tied the knot in 2019, first saying “I Do” in California that February before celebrating with a luxe Italian ceremony with friends and family the following August.
Daily Mail previously reported on Klum and Kaulitz's recent romantic day on the town.