Heineken Brings NBA Star Josh Hart's Group Chat to Life While Inviting Fans to Switch Off their Phones With Nationwide Contest

Rebecca Friedman Nov. 14 2025, Published 1:00 p.m. ET

Heineken is taking your group chat out of the phone and into the real world — literally. As part of its ongoing "Social Off Socials" initiative, the iconic beer brand has unveiled its first-ever "Group Chat Bar," a pop-up designed to recreate the inside jokes, memes and chaotic energy of America's favorite chats. To kick off the campaign, Heineken teamed up with New York Knicks star Josh Hart, transforming a New York City bar into a full-scale, real-life version of his beloved hometown group chat, "Cold Water."

Source: HEINEKEN Heineken transforms a NYC bar into a real-life version of Josh Hart’s 'Cold Water' group chat.

For Hart and his closest friends — now scattered between New York, Los Angeles and Miami — the chat has become the one place they can always keep up with each other amid demanding careers and constant travel. But like many Americans, they don’t get to see each other in person nearly as often as they’d like. "I know how tough it can be to stay connected with friends when you're always on the move; constantly texting each other makes us feel like we are connected but it's not the same as being together," Hart says. "Heineken's Group Chat Bar reminds us that nothing beats being able to see your favorite people in one spot, in real life. The Cold Water Bar sendoff with my crew right before the season was just what we needed. I hope it inspires more people to get out of the chat — and thanks to Heineken, someone else's group chat will get this same once-in-a-lifetime experience."

Americans Want More IRL Moments — And the Numbers Back It Up

Source: HEINEKEN Heineken debuts its Group Chat Bar to promote real-life connection as part of its 'Social Off Socials' initiative.

The activation follows Heineken's new "Social Off Socials" study, which uncovered just how much people are craving real-life connection. According to the survey of 1,000 Americans ages 25–45, 94 percent are active in at least one group chat, while 29 percent meet up with their group chat in person only once a month or less. Meanwhile, 80 percent wish they could meet up more often. And when they do get together? 83 percent say they leave feeling energized and even closer than before. The takeaway: While group chats keep us connected, they don't replace being together — something Heineken is reminding consumers as digital life continues to dominate daily interactions.

How the Group Chat Bar Came to Life

Source: HEINEKEN Fans can enter to win their own Group Chat Experience through Heineken’s nationwide contest.

For one night only, Heineken turned an NYC space into a theme-park version of the "Cold Water" chat, complete with custom touches inspired by the memes, jokes and banter Hart's crew has shared for years. The atmosphere was designed to feel like stepping inside the chat bubble — but with music, drinks and the IRL chemistry you can't get from typing behind a screen. "For us, beer has always been about bringing people together," says Alison Payne, CMO of Heineken USA. "While our digital lives are important, nothing beats the feeling of a genuine, in-person connection over a beer. That's what our 'Social Off Socials' campaign is all about. The Heineken Group Chat Bar is the latest way we're creating a space that encourages more real-life socialization, because we know those are the occasions that deliver the most rewarding social experiences."

How Fans Can Win Their Own Group Chat Bar

Source: HEINEKEN Josh Hart reunites with friends inside Heineken’s one-night-only Group Chat Bar experience.