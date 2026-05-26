Helena Christensen, 57, Flaunts Her Svelte Bikini Body During Cannes Trip: Photos

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Helena Christensen is once again proving that effortless style doesn’t fade with time. The 57-year-old supermodel was spotted enjoying a sun-soaked getaway in Cannes, where she turned heads in a sleek black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her toned figure. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel looked completely at ease as she relaxed near the rocky coastline of the South of France.

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Source: MEGA Helena Christensen was spotted enjoying a relaxed getaway in Cannes.

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Keeping things natural and low-key, Christensen wore her hair in a loose bun and appeared makeup-free during the outing. Her strapless swimsuit, accented with subtle gold details, added a refined touch to her relaxed beach-day look. As she spent time by the water, the model smiled for photos and took in the calm, scenic views surrounding her luxurious Cannes escape.

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Source: MEGA The star wore a black one-piece swimsuit that highlighted her toned figure.

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Over the years, Christensen has continued to draw attention not just for her modeling legacy, but also for her focus on wellness and staying active in a balanced way. In past interviews, she has opened up about her workout habits and how she approaches fitness without overdoing it.

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Source: MEGA The supermodel keeps a consistent focus on fitness and wellness.

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“I train with a boxing coach. I have been boxing for 18 years, but that doesn’t mean I box every time I work out — we do that every fourth or fifth session. The rest of the time we do all of the other things, like recruit small muscle groups, make them stronger, and refine areas. A lot of cardio, stretching, and opening up the hips. They all work together to build a stronger body and keep the muscles activated,” she told Vogue.

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Source: MEGA Helena Christensen prefers intense, natural movement over long traditional workouts.

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She also shared a more intense approach to cardio and movement in another conversation. “Sprint, don't run, because that immediately sparks your metabolism and stuns your body by engaging your muscle groups in a very explosive way. I can't run for 40 minutes at the same pace, listening to music. I will do 20 minutes and then I'm dying. I don't do the long, methodical routines of swimming 40 laps either. I want to be in the ocean fighting waves, not being in the pool staring at the clock and only seven minutes has passed when I'm already exhausted,” she told Harper’s Bazaar.

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Source: MEGA Helena Christensen credits hydration and skincare oils for maintaining her skin health.

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Christensen has also leaned into wellness habits that go beyond traditional workouts. “If you’re a big cold dipper or swimmer, then you go in every day. I would be a big cold water swimmer if I could jump in the Hudson River, which I live very close to, but since I can’t I just do it whenever there’s an opportunity. I wish that was every day. There are so many benefits — since I started dipping in cold water, taking supplements, and living a more or less balanced, healthy life, I haven’t had a cold. I really do believe that going in cold water helps with lymphatic drainage and blood flow, as well as with activating the body and brain. What it does is immense, really immense, I cannot recommend it enough,” she added.

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Source: MEGA Helena Christensen is a former Victoria's Secret Angel.