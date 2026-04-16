Henry Winkler Reveals He Filmed His First-Ever Nude Scene at 79: 'I Was in Shock'

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Henry Winkler is proving that it’s never too late to try something new — even if it comes as a total surprise. During a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the 80-year-old actor opened up about filming the very first nude scene of his career at age 79.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube Henry Winkler revealed he filmed his first-ever nude scene at age 79, surprising even himself.

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"Maya Rudolph is one of my favorites. She is a brilliant. She is [a] brilliant person and a lovely person. So, when she asked me to be on the first episode of the third season of Loot, I didn't even ask to read the script," he shared.

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube

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At the time, he was asked to go on a costume fitting, and then he was "shocked" to find "a silk robe that went there," he said, pointing to his upper thigh. He added, "There was nothing else." Winkler admitted he went frantic, saying “no, no, no.”

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But the production team quickly reassured him, explaining that he would wear “a piece of jewelry." That didn’t make the situation any less intense. "And then we did it in January on the beach. And I want to say the wind came from every direction," he said. "Parts of my body large and small. … It was so cold. I was in shock. But then I was with Maya and her wonderful cast."

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Source: Jimmy Kimmel Live/Youtube The actor said he agreed to join the show without reading the script.

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The scene was filmed for Loot, which stars Rudolph as Molly Wells, a billionaire rebuilding her life after a messy divorce. Winkler appeared in Season 3 as Gerald Canning, an eccentric nudist billionaire who owns a clothing-optional island.

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Rudolph previously shared some behind-the-scenes details during her own appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live!. "I feel like people were a little bit cold, and I felt very guilty because everyone was, like, over 70," she said in October 2025. "But there were a few individuals who enjoyed it a little too much and volunteered not to wear any of the clothing at all. And we were letting them know, like, it's OK."

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Source: MEGA Henry Winkler was 'shocked' during the fitting when he realized how little he would actually be wearing.

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She also revealed that she personally pitched the idea of Winkler doing the scene. "He knows that I'm a big fan. I've been in love with him since I was a little kid," she said. "No joke. Like, truly, since Happy Days. Arthur Fonzarelli was supposed to be my husband. I don't know what happened, but Henry is the greatest. And just goes to show you is, like, up for doing anything."

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Source: MEGA Henry Winkler said that the scene on a cold beach made the experience even more intense and unforgettable.