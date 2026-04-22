Henry Winkler Reveals Why Iconic 'Bronze Fonz' Statue 'Pisses Me Off' Despite 'Cool' Achievement

During the Wednesday, April 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 80, admitted he’s not pleased by the rendering inspired by his iconic Happy Days character, Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli.

Henry Winkler is not a fan of his “Bronze Fonz” statue in Milwaukee, Wis.

“You know what pisses me off?” he shared. “He's taller! He's taller than I am. I don't look him in the eye.”

The statue was created by Gerald P. Sawyer in 2008, and jokes aside, Winkler is grateful it exists.

“But what a thing in your life!” the TV star exclaimed. “People told me I would never achieve, and I have a statue. And a cool one — a tall one.”

Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named October 30 “Henry Winkler Day” in October 2025 to pay tribute to the Happy Days setting.

“Who would think in their life [that] they would have a statue of their favorite character in their most wonderful city?” Winkler expressed in a video at the time. “So have a great birthday! Thank you for taking care of the statue! Thank you for thinking of it in the first place. And I can't wait to see you soon!"