Henry Winkler Reveals Why Iconic 'Bronze Fonz' Statue 'Pisses Me Off' Despite 'Cool' Achievement
April 22 2026, Published 2:28 p.m. ET
Henry Winkler is not a fan of his “Bronze Fonz” statue in Milwaukee, Wis.
During the Wednesday, April 22, episode of TODAY With Jenna & Sheinelle, the actor, 80, admitted he’s not pleased by the rendering inspired by his iconic Happy Days character, Arthur “the Fonz” Fonzarelli.
“You know what pisses me off?” he shared. “He's taller! He's taller than I am. I don't look him in the eye.”
The statue was created by Gerald P. Sawyer in 2008, and jokes aside, Winkler is grateful it exists.
“But what a thing in your life!” the TV star exclaimed. “People told me I would never achieve, and I have a statue. And a cool one — a tall one.”
Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson named October 30 “Henry Winkler Day” in October 2025 to pay tribute to the Happy Days setting.
“Who would think in their life [that] they would have a statue of their favorite character in their most wonderful city?” Winkler expressed in a video at the time. “So have a great birthday! Thank you for taking care of the statue! Thank you for thinking of it in the first place. And I can't wait to see you soon!"
Elsewhere in Wednesday’s conversation, Winkler provided a glimpse at life beyond the screen. The star recalled going ziplining with his six grandchildren, India, Ace, Lulu, Jules, Gus and Frances Joan.
“Papa went ziplining, but I didn’t realize what that entailed,” he remembered. “Right now, I cannot even speak, it was so scary. They kept on saying, ‘Come on, Papa, you can do it.’ But you have to do it eight times to get to the end. And then, your van is down there. You’ve got to repel.”
“I’m impressed!” host Sheinelle Jones exclaimed.
Guest co-host Willie Geist asked if he repelled, to which he proudly stated, “I did!”
“You hold on, and you push off,” Winkler explained.
“The problem with being ‘fun grandpa’ is that you have to do stuff like that, and you’ve got to live up to it,” Geist said.
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Adventures aside, Winkler also enjoys artwork with his 4-year-old grandchild.
“She said, ‘Papa, can I paint your face?’ I went, ‘Of course.’ Little did I know, I was the canvas. It wasn’t a portrait,” Winkler recalled.
“What a great grandpa to have,” Geist concluded as Jones chuckled.
On Wednesday, April 15, two of the movie star’s grandsons made their red carpet debut at the premiere of his film Normal in Los Angeles, Calif.
“Yeah, their youngest brother stayed home. He’s also 8,” he told People.
Winkler noted they decided to attend the event “to support their grandfather, Papa.”
“They are wonderful. There are four girls, 1, 4, 13, 16,” he added. “They're home. Too much homework.”
In August 2024, Winkler further opened up about being a grandfather.
"It is different, completely different than being a parent, but it is filled with the same emotion,” he expressed to an outlet. "We now have six and three-quarters grandchildren. Every one of them is different. You have to approach each one completely differently."