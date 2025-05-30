or
The Coolest Celebrity Grandpas — From Tom Hanks to King Charles and More

Whether they're called pop-pop, gramps or papaw, these 12 celebrities are truly proud grandads!

May 30 2025, Published 12:05 a.m. ET

Kurt Russell

"It's not the same as being a father. It's almost like just giving you another perspective on your life," said Kurt Russell, who loves spending time with his grandchildren.

Michael Bolton

Michael Bolton, who has six grandchildren, said, "I built a recording studio at home so I could have dinner with my family. It was one of the best things I ever did."

Andy Garcia

With daughter Daniella and granddaughter Violette Rose, Andy Garcia shared, "I think I'll be typical, doting and spoiling her and I think she'll spend a lot of time at our house."

Harrison Ford

Harrison Ford opened up about being a grandparent, saying, "It's a wonderful opportunity to be part of a child's growing up, which is always an endless springtime."

Dr. Phil

"Grandparents want to spoil, which is our right," said Dr. Phil.

Henry Winkler

Henry Winkler said, "All you have to do as a grandparent is to be there, see, and listen, and then the entire world of grandchildren drumming on your heart will be accessible to you."

The Happy Days star has six grandkids.

Billy Crystal

"When they understood that I was Mike Wazowski in Monsters, Inc., I had to talk like him for six months. It drove me crazy," Billy Crystal shared.

Arnold Schwarzenegger

"It is the easiest thing to be a grandfather," Arnold Schwarzenegger admitted. "They come over to the house, you play for an hour or two, and after two hours, they leave. It's fantastic."

Pierce Brosnan

"It's such a joy to be a grandparent. There's something very special about it," Pierce Brosnan shared.

King Charles III

King Charles III said, "It's a different part of your life. The great thing is to encourage them. Show them things to take their interest."

He has five grandchildren: Prince George, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet.

Al Roker

Pop-Pop Al Roker thanked daughter Courtney Roker and her husband, Wesley Laga, for granddaughter Sky, playfully warning, "Already planning the ways to spoil her and then hand her back."

Tom Hanks

"You have to make their macaroni and cheese just perfectly!" Tom Hanks, a grandfather to his three grandkids, exclaimed.

