Henry Winkler Says Getting Fired Early on Tom Hanks' 'Turner & Hooch' Sparked Their Lingering Tension

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Henry Winkler opened up about his lingering tension with Tom Hanks, tracing it back to his early experience directing Turner & Hooch. "I, at that time being insecure, I talked too much and I gave them direction," Winkler said on September 10 in an interview with "In Depth With Graham Bensinger." "I [did] what I thought was my job, and I wanted to do it over again, and apparently that p----- them off," he added. "I now meet the puppies, and I meet with Tom [Hanks]," Winkler continued.

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Henry Winkler Reflected on Getting Fired From 'Turner & Hooch'

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler discussed his experience directing 'Turner & Hooch,' and spoke about his perspective on his relationship with Tom Hanks.

Winkler's time as director of the 1989 film came to an end less than two weeks into production. He previously described feeling insecure at the time and said the experience affected him deeply. "I’m called into Jeff Katzenberg’s office and he said, 'It’s not in the dailies,'" Winkler recalled. "I then go to the set. I get my things. I drive home. I’m fired as a director," he said. The actor-director added that he didn’t "handle it well" being let go from the project during that time.

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Henry Winkler Remained Unsure About His Tension With Tom Hanks

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler recalled an issue involving Tom Hanks' appearance on 'Happy Days.'

When asked about the source of the strain between them, Winkler said he was still trying to understand it. "We did a retrospective of Happy Days, and we wanted 60 seconds of Tom Hanks in his episode, and we did not get permission for that," he said. Winkler revealed that he was still working through his perspective on the situation. When asked if their relationship could still repair itself, The Waterboy star gave a simple response: "Sure." Per Page Six, elsewhere, Winkler recalled a small gesture from Hanks during their time working on the film. "While we were having meetings, he built a plastic Piper Cub or something like that," he said.

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Winkler Appeared Open To Moving Forward

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler previously denied having a feud with Tom Hanks.

The Happy Days TV star previously addressed the speculation in 2020, stating his stance. "I don’t have a feud with Tom Hanks," he told the outlet at the time, via Vanity Fair. "What everybody says and what is true are two different things," he added.

Source: MEGA Henry Winkler signed an unusual keepsake for a fan during an autograph appearance.