OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

'Colossal A------' Donald Trump Hasn't Changed in 50 Years, Says Jeffrey Katzenberg

jeffrey katzenberg donald trump hasnt changed
Source: mega
By:

May 6 2024, Published 11:23 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Jeffrey Katzenberg, who was the chairman of Walt Disney Studios from 1984 to 1994, thinks Donald Trump is not a good candidate for president.

“I’ve known Donald Trump for 50 years,” Katzenberg told a West Hollywood crowd on Sunday, May 5, of meeting Donald and his father in the '70s. “The only thing I can say is he was a colossal a------ then and nothing has really changed.”

Article continues below advertisement

Katzenberg went on to call Trump, 77, a “catastrophe on a level that I don’t think people have fully paid attention to," adding that he always says “what he’s thinking and what he is going to do.”

jeffrey katzenberg donald trump hasnt changed
Source: mega

Donald Trump is in the midst of his hush money trial.

Article continues below advertisement

The media mogul also cited Trump's recent interview with Time and how the ex-president's rhetoric is only getting more terrifying.

“When I was in high school, we were studying Third Reich Germany and the rise of Hitler, and over the holiday, our teacher suggested to the class that, to the degree which we could, please go home and talk to your grandparents,” Katzenberg said. “Ask them, what did they read? “What did they see? What did they hear? What they do?”

“In the case of my family, on my mom’s side, they came from France and on my dad’s side, from Germany and they all said exactly the same thing,” he continued. “We read it; we heard it. We literally did not believe it. Thought this guy was a clown, that what he was saying was so incredibly impossible, and unimaginable. And then we ran for our lives, quite literally.”

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey katzenberg donald trump hasnt changed
Source: mega

Jeffrey Katzenberg called Donald Trump an 'a------' while talking to a crowd in West Hollywood.

Article continues below advertisement

Katzenberg then compared what happened during that time period to what is occurring now.

“And I said to my wife, my partner, for 49 years, when my kids, my grandkids when ask me: What did I see? What did I do? I will be able to say that I did every single thing that I could to defend our democracy," he stated.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump
Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey katzenberg donald trump hasnt changed
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been compared to Adolf Hitler before.

Article continues below advertisement

This wouldn't be the first time someone has compared Trump to Hitler.

As OK! previously reported, John Kelly, who used to work for Trump, shared how he was fond of the German politician who was the dictator of Nazi Germany from 1933 until his suicide in 1945.

“Well, Hitler did a lot of good things,” Trump allegedly told a “stunned” Kelly during a 2018 trip to Europe to commemorate the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I, according to the book Frankly, We Did Win This Election: The Inside Story of How Trump Lost by author Michael C. Bender.

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
jeffrey katzenberg donald trump hasnt changed
Source: mega

The media mogul said the ex-president hasn't changed.

Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Katzenberg praised President Joe Biden for actually being a good person.

“I’ve known Joe Biden for 40 years, maybe 45 years,” he stated. “He is actually one of the most decent human beings I know.”

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.