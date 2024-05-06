'Colossal A------' Donald Trump Hasn't Changed in 50 Years, Says Jeffrey Katzenberg

The media mogul also cited Trump's recent interview with Time and how the ex-president's rhetoric is only getting more terrifying.

“When I was in high school, we were studying Third Reich Germany and the rise of Hitler, and over the holiday, our teacher suggested to the class that, to the degree which we could, please go home and talk to your grandparents,” Katzenberg said. “Ask them, what did they read? “What did they see? What did they hear? What they do?”

“In the case of my family, on my mom’s side, they came from France and on my dad’s side, from Germany and they all said exactly the same thing,” he continued. “We read it; we heard it. We literally did not believe it. Thought this guy was a clown, that what he was saying was so incredibly impossible, and unimaginable. And then we ran for our lives, quite literally.”