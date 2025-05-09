NEWS Here Are The Entrepreneurs Dominating 2025

As 2025 unfolds, the entrepreneurial spirit proves fiercely resilient, with innovators building impactful, purpose-driven businesses despite global complexities. This year, a distinct group of leaders is emerging, notable not just for growth, but for their unique vision and determination. Defined by grit, ingenuity, and often unconventional paths, these individuals represent the dynamic face of modern business across diverse industries. They are setting the pace, demonstrating unwavering commitment, and offering valuable lessons for the future.

Lacey Jones

Lacey Jones is not your typical founder. Once a successful model and sponsored poker pro, she has reinvented herself as the visionary behind Complete Skin Makeover (CSM) – a holistic skincare brand that’s turning heads in 2025. With a career spanning high-fashion runways and high-stakes poker tables, Jones brings an unconventional blend of discipline, glamour, and grit to the business world. Industry insiders have taken note of her authenticity and drive. Jones’s passion for skincare is deeply personal. As a child, she endured severe facial scars from two separate dog attacks – experiences that left her struggling with skin issues and self-confidence. Years later, modeling and hosting work took her across Asia, where she discovered time-honored East Asian skincare remedies that helped transform her complexion. Immersed in these holistic beauty practices in places like Hong Kong and Macau, Jones found not only healing for her own skin but also inspiration. Determined to share those benefits with others, she poured her savings and soul into creating Complete Skin Makeover, a brand built on the idea that nurturing skin can also nurture confidence. Today, Complete Skin Makeover stands out in the crowded beauty industry thanks to its commitment to transparency, education, and high-quality, non-toxic ingredients. Jones has been adamant from day one about keeping every formula genuinely "clean" and honest about its contents. She insists on non-toxic, plant-based formulations and openly shares the science and sourcing behind each product – a refreshing approach in an industry often criticized for hidden chemicals and confusing labels. She has cultivated a loyal global community by engaging directly with customers about healthy skincare habits and self-care, echoing her belief that beauty is more than skin deep. Balancing her hard-earned business savvy with a genuine desire to help others, Lacey Jones has emerged as a powerhouse with a purpose. To learn more about her skincare vision, readers can visit Complete Skin Makeover’s website.

Michael Melicia

Michael Melicia is not just another young CEO; he is a symbol of resilience and reinvention. After overcoming a turbulent youth marked by family turmoil and substance abuse​, he emerged as a must-watch entrepreneur in 2025. At 19, Melicia launched Coastal Paving & Excavating (CPEX) with just $500​, determined to break his family’s cycle of hardship. Today, that full-service construction firm is an industry leader. . His story, while extraordinary, is refreshingly real—a testament to grit, strategic vision, and the power of a second chance. Under Melicia’s leadership, CPEX has transformed from a humble door-to-door operation into a powerhouse contractor in California​. He bootstrapped the company's growth by reinvesting profits and focusing on sustainable expansion, propelling CPEX in under a decade to eight-figure annual revenues and a coveted spot on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies​. Melicia’s success doesn’t stop at paving roads; he’s also expanded into other ventures—from an eco-friendly carpet cleaning franchise to a growing real estate portfolio—showcasing an uncanny ability to scale businesses across industries. Through it all, his empathic, integrity-driven leadership has earned the loyalty of more than 60 employees​. Beyond the balance sheet, Melicia has distinguished himself with an approach to leadership that is as compassionate as it is ambitious—underpinned by a commitment to mentorship and community impact. He fosters a family-like culture within his company and channels his success into uplifting others. Melicia actively mentors young entrepreneurs and directs a portion of his profits to community causes, with a special focus on youth mental health initiatives—an issue close to his heart​. “I strongly believe everyone can live up to their full potential with the right coaching and mentoring,” he has said​, capturing his belief in paying it forward. This blend of business savvy and altruism makes Melicia stand out as a transformative leader in the entrepreneurial world. He invites others to share in his journey through his personal website, Militiamindset.com, where readers can learn more about his story, mission, and mentorship initiatives.

DJ Carroll

DJ Carroll is a self-made business leader whose journey from humble beginnings epitomizes real-world grit. Known widely as “Coach Carroll,” he built his career on grit and the ability to turn vision into reality. As founder of Carroll Media Corporation and multiple other ventures, Carroll has proven he can start and scale businesses across industries​. His track record—from a lawn care service he launched in his teens to thriving enterprises in marketing and real estate—showcases a versatile, hands-on savvy that has industry insiders buzzing. In a landscape of fleeting startups, Carroll stands out by consistently delivering measurable growth and sustainable success. Beyond building businesses, Carroll has also made a name as an in-demand business coach and electrifying keynote speaker. Whether he’s commanding a packed conference hall or leading an intimate workshop, he’s known for an energetic, down-to-earth style that favors battle-tested tactics over textbook theory​. Audiences leave his talks brimming with actionable takeaways—be it a fresh sales strategy or a page from his “Phenomenal Phone Calls” playbook on closing deals. As host of the “Sales Factory” podcast, he reaches a global audience with candid insights on advanced sales and entrepreneurship​. This blend of credibility and charisma has made him a trusted mentor to countless emerging entrepreneurs looking to cut through the noise and build thriving companies​. Carroll’s real-world approach grew out of early lessons learned by witnessing the misguided side of entrepreneurship. As a young entrepreneur, he saw first-hand that chasing “get-rich-quick” schemes and following unproven “guru” advice often leads only to dead ends​. Vowing to forge a different path, he transformed those experiences into a playbook for sustainable growth—one that prizes persistence, authenticity, and continuous learning over flash-in-the-pan hype​. Today, he channels those hard-won lessons into a thriving career coaching others on how to avoid quick-fix pitfalls and build businesses that last. His passion for genuine, lasting success shines through in every engagement, cementing his reputation as a business leader who lifts others as he rises. For more on DJ Carroll’s journey or to tap into his insights, visit CoachCarroll.com.

Andy Hernandez

Andy Hernandez, CEO of The Roads Home Health in Miami, Florida, is a healthcare entrepreneur with over 22 years of industry experience, including two decades in homecare. He launched his career at ground level – first delivering medical equipment, then working as a medical assistant in a South Florida hospital system – and gained firsthand insight into patient care. A transition into homecare sales in the early 2000s connected Hernandez with the field that would become his passion and entrepreneurial focus. He has earned a reputation as a thoughtful, proven leader whose career arc—from delivery driver to chief executive—exemplifies a grounded trajectory and a results-driven approach to growth. For Hernandez, building a company meant first understanding the work on the front lines—a perspective that continues to shape his leadership today. In 2016, Hernandez acquired a struggling Miami home health agency called The Roads Home Health, then serving just seven patients. In under a decade, he has transformed that tiny operation into a network providing skilled home health services to more than 1,000 patients across 13 Florida counties. The Roads delivers nursing care as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy in patients’ homes, emphasizing quality and continuity of care. Hernandez credits strategic planning and high standards for this expansion. He has steered clear of flashy tactics, preferring to let results speak for themselves. Hernandez has come full circle at Homestead Hospital, where he began his career: he now sits on its board and chairs the Homestead Hospital Foundation. He credits a family legacy of entrepreneurship – his father and brother are successful businessmen – with instilling in him the drive and patience that have guided his company’s growth. Looking ahead, Hernandez plans to expand The Roads Home Health into two more Florida counties by the end of 2025, aiming to reach $25 million in annual revenue. He often advises aspiring entrepreneurs to practice “assertive patience,” reminding them that building a business is a marathon, not a sprint.

Cassandra Wilcox

Atlanta-based entrepreneur Cassandra Wilcox is the founder and CEO of Blanks Galore, a multimillion-dollar business built on sublimation supplies and education for crafters. Her path to success was anything but conventional: once homeless, Wilcox began her venture from the ground up and turned it into an enterprise that has generated over $19.5 million in revenue within five years​. By coupling tenacity with strategic savvy, she transformed a personal passion into a thriving brand. Today, she stands as a testament to how ingenuity and determination can translate a creative hobby into a profitable business, even in the face of adversity. Central to Wilcox’s venture is a mission of accessibility and empowerment. Blanks Galore began as a way to serve fellow crafters—particularly Black and Brown entrepreneurs—by sharing the know-how to turn their creative skills into profitable businesses. Rejecting the crafting industry’s tendency toward gatekeeping, Wilcox provides transparent, real-world training that covers everything from digital product strategy to online marketing and monetization. Her educational programs are built on the very tactics she used to scale her own brand, emphasizing that she practices what she preaches. She understands what it’s like to lack a safety net or mentor in business—an experience that fuels her drive to support others​. Wilcox also extends that ethos of uplift to her own household: she “retired” her mother and now employs several of her siblings, ensuring her success is shared with family and community. Now at the helm of a thriving enterprise, she continues to champion creative entrepreneurs through workshops, mentorship, and a vibrant online community, sharing the same blueprint that turned her craft into a company. For those inspired by her journey, Wilcox offers a wealth of resources and hard-won insight—a clear invitation to explore her work and learn how to turn creative passion into a profitable reality of their own.

Rog Lolly

Rog Lolly is a Florida-based entrepreneur whose portfolio spans manufacturing, hospitality, apparel, media, and nonprofit leadership. He began his business career by co-founding an electrical manufacturing company in Fort Myers, later merging with global giant Elmeasure to distribute electric meters across North America. Today, he serves as President of Clutch Recruitment and Management, where he oversees strategy and growth for multiple ventures. With an MBA from Liberty University and near completion of his doctorate in Educational Leadership, Lolly blends academic rigor with real-world execution. His business footprint includes Florida Boy Clothing and Florida Boy Burger Co.—consumer-facing brands that evolved from his personal social media presence, where he commands over half a million followers across platforms. In less than a year, Florida Boy Burger Co. expanded to two locations with a clear trajectory toward national franchising. Simultaneously, Lolly maintains equity in a Hollywood-connected film company, invests in real estate, and remains actively involved in Florida-based nonprofit work, including founding the If I Can Dream Foundation, which supports individuals with disabilities. For Lolly, entrepreneurship wasn’t a choice—it was a necessity. Frustrated with financial insecurity and limited autonomy, he built a career rooted in ownership and self-direction. His advice to aspiring entrepreneurs reflects that ethos: don’t just use doubt as fuel; let the faith others place in you drive you further. It’s that perspective—equal parts responsibility and relentlessness—that continues to shape his work across industries. To connect with Rog or explore partnerships, visit abez.us, burgers.inc, or floridaboy.inc.

Jemelin Artigas

Jemelin Artigas, Founder and CEO of Digital Passive Academy, is a London-based entrepreneur whose career is a testament to resilience and reinvention. A Latina immigrant who arrived in Britain at just 16 and—at one point—had to navigate homelessness, she first stepped into the national spotlight when she competed on BBC One’s The Apprentice. Artigas leveraged that platform to cultivate her personal brand and launch her initial ventures, laying the groundwork for her rise as a dynamic voice in the UK business community. The pandemic in 2020 abruptly stalled her momentum and triggered a period of depression. Choosing action over despair, she invested in a digital‑marketing course with resale rights and, within weeks, generated her first five‑figure online payday. The experience convinced her that most aspiring entrepreneurs fail not for lack of tools but for lack of strategy, support, and mindset. Determined to close that gap, she launched Digital Passive Academy to deliver exactly that: real‑world systems, hands‑on mentorship, and mindset coaching that help people turn knowledge into income—without a massive audience. Today, Artigas runs a fast‑growing ecosystem of programs that meet entrepreneurs at every stage of their journey. Entry‑level creators begin with the Digital Passive Academy course; growth‑minded founders step into the Digital CEO Accelerator, and beginners seeking ongoing guidance join her Digital CEO Sales Club membership for live support and smart sales tactics. Clients don’t just learn—they launch program releases, attracting aligned customers, and building brands that earn while they sleep. Artigas aims to help more than 1,000 people start or scale online ventures by Q4 2025, host her first mastermind in London in Q3 2025, publish her debut book late that year, and expand her personal brand to 300,000+ followers—all while maintaining $50 k–$100 k in monthly digital‑product revenue. Her story proves that, with the right system and support, a small audience—and a big dose of resilience—can still power an extraordinary online business.

Kristen Butler

Kristen Butler’s journey is a case study in resilience and purpose-driven entrepreneurship. She began her career in journalism in the late 1990s, quickly embracing social media as a new avenue for storytelling​. In her twenties, severe burnout and a failed business venture left Butler at rock bottom – a low point she overcame by embracing the very principles she now teaches: positive thinking, faith, and healthy habits. By 2009, reenergized by her personal turnaround, Butler launched a humble Facebook page called Power of Positivity to share these lessons – a simple feed of uplifting quotes and reflections that would soon evolve into something much larger​. Over the next decade, Power of Positivity (PoP) blossomed into a global media and learning company. Today the platform engages over 60 million followers across social channels​ and has expanded far beyond simple social posts. Under Butler’s leadership, PoP produces books, guided journals and digital courses that translate its upbeat philosophy into practical tools for wellness and personal growth​. The company’s content is grounded in science-backed strategies for wellness and mindset – emphasizing evidence-based advice to help people improve their lives​. Even the music industry has taken notice: Butler’s 3 Minute Happiness Journal was included in the official 2024 GRAMMY Awards gift bags​ – a sign of the brand’s broad appeal. As Power of Positivity continues to flourish, Butler has earned wider recognition. Butler is now gearing up to release Instant Positivity: 365 Ways to Become 1% Better Every Day, a new book designed to help people build better habits one day at a time. She is also expanding PoP’s online learning platform to introduce new courses and community features, and will bring her message on the road through a slate of upcoming speaking engagements. Through these efforts, Butler remains focused on her core mission: empowering others to thrive through a positive mindset. Readers can explore her work and resources on her website, PositiveKristen.com.

Matt Leitz

Matt Leitz, founder and CEO of Phoenix-based BotBuilders, is helping businesses harness AI-powered chatbots to improve how they engage customers. In an era of tech hype, Leitz stands out for delivering tangible improvements in lead generation, customer support, and business automation. Under his leadership, BotBuilders provides consulting, training, and fully-built chatbot solutions tailored to clients’ needs. Those results have landed BotBuilders on Inc. magazine’s 5000 list of America’s fastest-growing companies for three consecutive years. Leitz’s journey into artificial intelligence was unplanned and rooted in solving his own business problem. He previously ran a board game company that struggled to gain traction – until he introduced an automated chatbot to handle customer interactions. The chatbot’s success in boosting engagement and sales became a personal turning point. Seeing its potential, Leitz pivoted from board games to launch BotBuilders, aiming to help other entrepreneurs unlock similar breakthroughs. His philosophy as a founder is down-to-earth and growth-oriented: focus on real solutions over flashy ideas, and view entrepreneurship as a vehicle for personal development. As Leitz often says, “It’s not what you get, it’s what you become.” That motto underscores his belief that entrepreneurship is as much about personal growth as it is about the bottom line. Matt Leitz is now emerging as a notable figure in the AI business world. BotBuilders has earned industry accolades – including a recent award for AI innovation – as it continues to grow rapidly. From his base in Phoenix, he remains focused on scaling practical AI solutions for businesses of all sizes. In an industry crowded with bold claims, Leitz stands out for marrying innovation with substance. This combination makes him one of today’s top entrepreneurs to watch.

Jeremy Yost

Jeremy Yost. Jeremy Yost is the Managing Partner of Innovative Development Partners in Charleston, Illinois. A U.S. Navy veteran turned entrepreneur, Yost first entered the real estate arena while attending graduate school, eventually launching Yost Management Services, Inc. The company started by managing a single rental unit and has since grown to oversee more than 1,000 units across Illinois and Indiana, giving Yost a solid foundation in property management and development. Drawing on this experience, he later founded Innovative Development Partners to focus on building and preserving affordable housing, supporting sustainable development, and creating jobs in under-resourced communities​. The firm’s mission centers on community empowerment—ensuring that families have access to safe, decent, and affordable homes while contributing to long-term economic vitality. Yost attributes his entrepreneurial path to early mentorship from his father, Don Yost, and family friend John Budslick​. Their shared business values—stay focused, build with purpose, and never leave a good opportunity unexplored—continue to influence his leadership style. As Yost puts it, “A risk not taken is a potential opportunity left on the table”​. That hands-on, opportunistic philosophy helped him transition from veteran to real estate developer, guiding projects that balance sound business strategy with a social purpose. Under Yost’s guidance, Innovative Development Partners emphasizes partnerships that revitalize neighborhoods and uplift communities, reflecting the lessons and values instilled by his mentors. Through Innovative Development Partners, he is not just constructing buildings—he’s laying the groundwork for lasting transformation in Midwest neighborhoods, from affordable apartment complexes to new workforce housing developments. With a growing media presence and increasing attention on affordable housing solutions, Yost is positioning his firm as a key player in the future of equitable community development. He remains active online at @jeremyryost and via the company’s website, engaging with those who share his vision for stronger, more inclusive communities.

