HGTV Shocker: 4 Popular Shows That Got Canceled in a Single Week
Bargain Block
HGTV caused a stir when it suddenly canceled four of its hit shows in a single week, including Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' Bargain Block.
In the series, the hosts work together "to be part of restoring the iconic American city of Detroit" by buying properties and transforming them into "affordable, stylish starter homes for first-time homebuyers."
In a post on Instagram, Bynum reflected on the cancelation, opening up about the "pretty wild journey" they had experienced in the last six months.
"Our entire business and lives have been put through the wringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol," he declared. "Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we've built such an amazing base of followers and we're very excited about the future."
Bynum continued, "Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it's also full of some of the worst people I've ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we're good at which is being ourselves."
Bargain Block premiered on the network in April 2021.
Farmhouse Fixer
Jonathan Knight's Farmhouse Fixer was also axed from HGTV, ending its three-season run, which began in 2021.
"A lot of you have been asking about the future of Farmhouse Fixer. I am sad to say HGTV has decided not to move forward with another season," Knight shared on Instagram. "While I'm still processing the reasons that led to their decision, [co-host] Kristina [Crestin] and I are so grateful for all your support over the past 3 seasons. Television has been so incredibly fun for us. We are so proud of what we created together and look forward to sharing what's next for us."
Farmhouse Fixer became a fan-favorite, leading to the creation of its spinoff, Farmhouse Fixer: Camp Revamp, in 2024.
Izzy Does It
Only a few months after Israel "Izzy" Battres' Izzy Does It was released, the host confirmed that HGTV also canceled the show.
"Unfortunately no Season 2," he responded to a fan who asked about the premiere date of the next potential installment.
Married to Real Estate
Egypt Sherrod and Mike Jackson said goodbye to their four-season HGTV show, Married to Real Estate.
In a collaborative Instagram post on June 24, the hosts disclosed they were "met with unexpected news" after returning from a family trip in Europe.
"HGTV has decided not to move forward with Married to Real Estate," they added. "While the chain of events leading up to this is disheartening, we are deeply grateful. Grateful for four incredible seasons. Grateful for our amazing crew and supportive fans. Grateful that our businesses continue to thrive. And most of all—grateful that we are still very much married to real estate (and to each other)."
Sherrod and Jackson revealed they have "more to say" about what happened and will "share soon."
They continued, "But for now, know this: not all setbacks are what they seem. Some blessings show up in disguise. We've been here before. We'll keep counting those blessings — and keep it moving. Stay tuned."