HGTV Shocker: 4 Popular Shows That Got Canceled in a Single Week

HGTV caused a stir when it suddenly canceled four of its hit shows in a single week, including Keith Bynum and Evan Thomas' Bargain Block.

In the series, the hosts work together "to be part of restoring the iconic American city of Detroit" by buying properties and transforming them into "affordable, stylish starter homes for first-time homebuyers."

In a post on Instagram, Bynum reflected on the cancelation, opening up about the "pretty wild journey" they had experienced in the last six months.

"Our entire business and lives have been put through the wringer at the hands of a giant corporation, yet we persist lol," he declared. "Though you may not be seeing us for much longer on HGTV, we're excited that we've built such an amazing base of followers and we're very excited about the future."

Bynum continued, "Everyone always told us TV is a fickle world and they are very right. Tv is full of a lot of great people but it's also full of some of the worst people I've ever encountered. Evan and I have always tried hard to stick to what we know and what we're good at which is being ourselves."

Bargain Block premiered on the network in April 2021.