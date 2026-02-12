HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Apologizes for Using N-Word in Shocking Video: 'Not Part of My Vocabulary'

Article continues below advertisement

Nicole Curtis spoke out after a shocking leaked video led to major consequences regarding her HGTV series Rehab Addict. On Wednesday, RadarOnline.com released footage showing Curtis using a racial slur while frustrated during a renovation project. In the clip, she appears upset over construction issues when she said, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----,” during a tense moment on set.

Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube Nicole Curtis used a racial slur in a leaked video.

Almost immediately, Curtis seemed to realize what she had said, as she was heard asking the crew to remove the footage. "What the f--- is that I just said?" she questioned, as laughter could be heard off camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life." After backlash erupted online, Curtis addressed the controversy and insisted the word is not something she normally uses.

Source: Radar Online/YouTube

"The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she told TMZ, adding that she wanted “to be clear” that she did not mean what she said.

She also responded to HGTV’s decision to cancel the long-running series. "It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," she shared, explaining that she’s "grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared." "My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram Nicole Curtis said her focus is now on her family and community.

Curtis later posted part of her text exchange with the outlet on her Instagram Stories, writing, "There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else." "I will take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school- I said this briefly- but there is more," she added.

HGTV also released a statement after reviewing the footage. They said they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict." "We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," the network explained.

Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube The reality star apologized and said the word is not part of her vocabulary.

As a result of the incident, the network confirmed they have "removed the series from all HGTV platforms." "We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they added.

Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube The show first premiered in 2010.