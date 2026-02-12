or
HGTV Star Nicole Curtis Apologizes for Using N-Word in Shocking Video: 'Not Part of My Vocabulary'

nicole curtis apologizes for n word video
Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube

HGTV star Nicole Curtis apologized after using a racial slur in a leaked video.

Feb. 12 2026, Published 7:21 a.m. ET

Nicole Curtis spoke out after a shocking leaked video led to major consequences regarding her HGTV series Rehab Addict.

On Wednesday, RadarOnline.com released footage showing Curtis using a racial slur while frustrated during a renovation project. In the clip, she appears upset over construction issues when she said, "Why? It's the last one. Oh, fart n-----,” during a tense moment on set.

image of Nicole Curtis used a racial slur in a leaked video.
Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube

Nicole Curtis used a racial slur in a leaked video.

Almost immediately, Curtis seemed to realize what she had said, as she was heard asking the crew to remove the footage.

"What the f--- is that I just said?" she questioned, as laughter could be heard off camera. "Nick, you gotta, you gotta, can you kill that? F--- my life."

After backlash erupted online, Curtis addressed the controversy and insisted the word is not something she normally uses.

Source: Radar Online/YouTube
"The word in question is wrong and not part of my vocabulary and never has been, and I apologize to everyone,” she told TMZ, adding that she wanted “to be clear” that she did not mean what she said.

She also responded to HGTV’s decision to cancel the long-running series.

"It's been a meaningful chapter, but my focus isn't on my career," she shared, explaining that she’s "grateful for the 15-year journey we've shared." "My focus, at this moment, is rightfully on my relationships, and my community – the people who truly know my character and where my heart is."

image of Nicole Curtis said her focus is now on her family and community.
Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram

Nicole Curtis said her focus is now on her family and community.

Curtis later posted part of her text exchange with the outlet on her Instagram Stories, writing, "There is more to this, but my family comes first and I need to be mom right now more than anything else."

"I will take the time to be as I've always been with you, transparent and honest. TMZ called me as I had just turned my phone on after being at school- I said this briefly- but there is more," she added.

Source: @detroitdesign/Instagram
HGTV also released a statement after reviewing the footage.

They said they were "recently made aware of an offensive racial comment made during the filming of Rehab Addict."

"We understand that language like this is hurtful and disappointing to our viewers, partners, and employees, and it does not align with the values of HGTV," the network explained.

image of The reality star apologized and said the word is not part of her vocabulary.
Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube

The reality star apologized and said the word is not part of her vocabulary.

As a result of the incident, the network confirmed they have "removed the series from all HGTV platforms."

"We remain dedicated to fostering a culture of respect and inclusion across our content and our workplace," they added.

image of The show first premiered in 2010.
Source: HGTV Asia/YouTube

The show first premiered in 2010.

Rehab Addict originally premiered in 2010 and returned to HGTV in June 2025 for Season 9. At the time, Curtis opened up about why the show had taken an extended break.

She said she "had a setback in my life that just rocked me to the core, and it was one of those moments where I thought, how do I get through this one?”

“I prayed on it and it was just devastating for me," she continued. "I had to make a decision right there and then like, ‘Okay, we're going to let this affect us for a very long time, or we're going to pick it up and go.’"

