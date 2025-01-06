High-Ticket Insights from Shelby Sapp, the #1 Female Sales Trainer

Based on Shelby’s personal experience, this approach provides the tools, mindset, and network necessary for women to grow and thrive in the sales industry.

Founded by Shelby Sapp, the number one female sales trainer, the She Sells Academy is a program designed to empower women in the sales industry to master remote high-ticket sales and live on their terms. It helps women build confidence, break through barriers, and forge a path to financial freedom and personal success.

“I knew that women needed to get into this space,” Shelby said, “so I created She Sells Remote [now She Sells Academy] to provide them with the training, mentor, opportunities, and community necessary for women to thrive in sales.”

At 18, Shelby Sapp was the only woman in a male-dominated company. By breaking out of her comfort zone, she discovered the mindset necessary for success and began to outperform her competition. She found success in door-to-door sales, became a leader in the industry, and gained recognition from other companies. Recognizing these achievements, Shelby started sharing her sales tips on social media.

“It became evident that there was a need for a more inclusive, supportive, and empowering space for women to thrive in sales without the constraints of outdated sales models,” Shelby explained.

Initially, the She Sells Academy focused on training everyone interested in general sales without a clear niche. Shelby Sapp was finding success but returned to the challenges women face entering the industry. Traditional sales models—door-to-door, in-person, and even high-ticket—tend to be male-dominated. It’s not that women can’t succeed under these models, but they can be limiting for women who may need flexible schedules to balance family responsibilities or other commitments.

“She Sells Academy is no longer just a business; it’s a movement,” Shelby stated. “My team and I have created a platform where women can thrive, build wealth, and have the flexibility they need to live life on their own terms. Our focus on remote sales for women has proven that when you give women the right tools, the right training, and a strong community, they can excel in even the most competitive industries.”

With a combination of flexibility and freedom, the development of a supportive community, a focus on warm leads rather than cold calls, and the encouragement of a confident mindset, Shelby’s She Sells Academy has started a movement of empowered women in sales. This shift from general sales has resulted in 1,500 women globally mastering remote high-ticket sales, reshaping their futures to regain control over their lives.

To address these issues, Shelby transitioned the She Sells Academy away from general sales and decided to work on empowering women with remote high-ticket sales training. By focusing exclusively on women and high-ticket sales, she became a remote sales training expert, providing them with opportunities and tools to earn substantial sales commissions while working from anywhere. Women can control their schedules, set goals, and thrive on their own terms.

Remote Sales Success Strategies

Through She Sells Academy, Shelby has proven her expertise in sales and her status as a thought leader in the industry. While she offers plenty of advice and information on finding success in high-ticket sales strategy, much of her work involves providing expert advice to women willing to learn from her.

Four of her core principles are as follows:

●Embrace Rejection and Learn From It: One of the most essential things that Shelby has learned is that “no” is something you must get used to, especially in the sales industry. Every rejection is a chance to refine your pitch, better understand your clients, and build resilience. Someone will buy eventually, so Shelby says that “the more you hear ‘no,’ the closer you are to hearing ‘yes.’”

●Mindset Is Everything—Stay Stoic: If you can maintain a positive, solution-focused attitude, you’ve already won half the battle in sales. Approach every call confidently, no matter what kind of day you’ve had, and your energy will impact your results. “Sales is as much about your mindset as your skill set,” Shelby advises.

●Master the Art of Relationship-Building: By consistently delivering exceptional service and ensuring that your clients see tangible value, you will begin to build a client base. Those who receive excellent service offer great testimonials, perhaps referring you to friends and family. “The sale doesn’t end after you close the deal,” Shelby says. “Happy clients become your best success stories.”

●Invest in Continuous Learning: The world is constantly changing, and so is sales. To grow alongside the competition, you will have to keep learning. Read books, attend networking seminars and workshops, and find mentors for guidance. Always push yourself to improve, and you will see results. “I cannot stress enough the importance of investing in your skillset,” Shelby states.