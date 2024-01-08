10 Highest-Grossing Films of 2023: From 'Barbie' to 'Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania'

Barbie dominated Box Office Mojo's list and ranked first on the list of highest-grossing films of 2023. The film stars Margot Robbie, who plays the titular character, and Ryan Gosling as Ken.

Nicola Coughlan, Dua Lipa, Rity Arya, Ana Cruz Kayne, Sharon Rooney, Hari Nef, Emma Mackey, Issa Rae, Kate McKinnon and Alexandra Shipp play the roles of the titular character's main variations. Meanwhile, Simu Liu, John Cena, Scott Evans, Kingsley Ben-Adir and Ncuti Gatwa appear as the main variations of Ken.

In the film, the main character gets the chance to become part of the real world. However, it takes her only a short time to feel what humans do.