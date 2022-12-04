Highest-Rated Companies That Buy Structured Settlements
If you are receiving payments from a structured settlement or annuity, it is essential to know the highest-rated companies that can purchase these payments. Structured settlements began emerging in the 1970s to guarantee long-term, fixed payments for plaintiffs of wrongful death or personal injury cases. Today, it includes payments from lottery winnings and other qualified funding assets.
Structured settlements began emerging in the 1970s to guarantee long-term, fixed payments for plaintiffs of wrongful death or personal injury cases.
Many structured settlement buyers offer a free, no-obligation quote along with a dedicated representative. However, each company has its own policies and compensation rates, so it's essential to know what to look for before signing on the bottom line.
As a recipient of any type of structured settlement, if you need a lump sum for any reason, take a moment to review some of the top-rated companies that buy structured settlements according to the Retirement Living index. Being well-informed will give you peace of mind when choosing the best company with which to work.
Let's check out some of the different structured settlement buying companies, along with their ratings and reviews. With so many to choose from, this guide will help you know what to ask when choosing the best-structured settlement buyer.
What are Structured Settlements?
Structured settlement purchasing companies, also known as factoring companies, buy all or some of your future annuity or structured settlement payments in exchange for a lump sum of cash.
Some structured settlements are essentially court-ordered annuities that pay out funds to the plaintiff periodically. It could also include lottery payouts or payments from money invested in an annuity.
For example, these companies will buy recurring payments from mass torts, annuitized lottery payments, or personal injury settlements.
What to Look for in a Structured Settlement Buyer
When selling structured payments, look for a top-ranking buyer offering the most competitive rates and delivering the highest level of customer service. A high-quality firm will:
- Offer dedicated representatives
- Have a license and remain compliant with all industry regulations and state laws
- Provide multiple methods for keeping in touch
- Demonstrate financial stability with no bankruptcy history
- Have a positive Better Business Bureau rating
- Provide a clear timeframe of when you'll get your money
- Remain transparent throughout the process
- Provide transparent disclosure of discount rates and fees
- Suggest clients speak with an attorney or CPA before selling
Top-Rated Companies that Purchase Structured Settlements
Rigid payment plans can make it difficult to achieve goals, pay off debts, and invest in your or your family’s future. If your structured settlement is failing to help meet your financial needs, look no further. Here are some of the top rated structured settlement buyers in the country. LA Weekly a top rated Newspaper outlet from California has also put together a ranking of best settlement companies for next year from which you can compare data on and use these guides to choose who to sell your settlement payment rights to should you have the need:
Based in Washington, DC, District Settlement Finance has a team of experienced professionals who have been in the settlement business and annuities for many years. They take a personalized approach with each of their clients, taking the time to listen to their stories and realize their goals.
They aim to create lasting relationships with their clients. They direct you through the process step-by-step and communicate transparently throughout the process. Committed to always acting in the best interests of their customers, they guarantee a confidential and secure process every step of the way.
Once you register with District Settlement Finance, you will easily receive the funds needed to meet your financial needs. If you require funds today, they can give you an advance to bridge the gaps until they can complete your funding.
3. JG Wentworth
Founded in 1991, JG Wentworth is a financial services company that is one of the industry leaders in the procurement of structured settlement payments. The organization presently has offices in Radnor and Chesterbrook, Pennsylvania and Rockville, Maryland. JG Wentworth helps clients who need access to money right now or are struggling financially due to a structured payment. This establishment has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
4. Peachtree Settlement Funding
Founded in 1996, Peachtree Financial Solutions buys client payouts ranging from annuities, lottery winnings, and structured payments, among others. JG Wentworth acquired Peachtree in 2011 and presently does business as a subsidiary.
The company has won several awards, including “Best Litigation Funding Provider” from the New York Law Review. The company maintains an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
5. Stone Street Capital
Founded in 1989, Stone Street Capital is one of the original structured settlement buying firms still in operation. They help their clients receive money from future payment streams, like personal injury settlements, lawsuits, structured settlements, contests, award settlements lotteries, and slot machine jackpots. The company's headquarters are in Bethesda, Maryland, and they maintain an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
6. Intelifund
Intelifund boasts best-in-class customer service, guaranteed approvals, and additional cash options for structured settlements and annuities. They have an in-house legal team and experienced finance professionals to manage your cash-out needs. Intelifund has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
7. Annuity.Org
Annuity.org is a comprehensive, free resource that provides expertise from knowledgeable financial professionals on various financial matters, including timely and well-researched information on annuities and structured settlements.
They assist their clients in making informed choices about their funds and guide them through the claims process, including providing insurance company quotes.
8. DRB Capital
Founded in 2007, DRB Capital is a privately held firm located in Delray Beach, Florida. They buy conditional structured settlements for a one-time cash payment. The company provides several options for exchanging your structured payments or annuity payments for a one-time cash payment. You can sell all or only part of your future payments, so you can keep receiving them later.
9. Fairfield Funding
Fairfield Funding is a full-service finance company located in Atlanta, Georgia. A Division of APIS, the company specializes in the purchase and financing of structured settlements and lifetime settlements.
The company, as a direct buyer, offers one-time cash to customers who get structured payments or annuities. All in all, Fairfield Funding has more than 60 years of experience delivering effective financial services. They are members of the National Association of Settlement Purchasers (NASP).
10. Novation Settlement Solutions
Since 2000, Novation Settlement Solutions has bought more than $1.5 billion in annuities, structured settlements, lottery winnings, and other similar cash payments.
The firm serves recipients, liquidators, and trustees by cashing in structured payments and annuities, entertainment and sports royalties, sweepstakes, and progressive jackpots every year.
They also offer payouts on deferred payment contracts, property, future interest payments, and any illiquid cash flows you have. Novation Settlement Solutions has an A+ rating with the Better Business Bureau.
How to Choose the Best Structured Settlement Buyer
These insights can help you when choosing a structured settlement buying firm for your future structured settlement payments:
- Process: When you request a quote, your representative should walk you through the selling process for a structured payment or annuity. Overall, the sales process can be very similar between companies.
- Financial Strength: Determining the fiscal stability of an annuity buyer can be extremely challenging if the buying company is a private entity. As a result, it might be impossible to get the information you need when researching these companies.
- Discount Rate: No two structured settlement buying firms are the same, and many do not offer the same compensation, rates, or fees. Savvy individuals can use this to negotiate the best deal for themselves when requesting a discounted rate. Some firms may match fees to get your business.
- Offer Multiple Options: A structured payments buyer should offer multiple options and partial or full buyouts instead of requiring you to sell the entirety of your future payments.
- Reputation and Reviews: Check out third-party reviews on sites like the Better Business Bureau or Google. Get independent insights into the consumer experiences of others who have sold their annuities and structured payment to that firm. If you see any complaints, review them carefully, but keep in mind that everyone has different circumstances that can impact their experience.
- Advances: When you're selling your structured settlement, sometimes the buying company may give an advance, which is the initial amount recovered from your lump sum. It can be extremely useful if you need money while you wait for your transaction to progress. It is also essential to note that offering consumer advances does not mean the organization is an industry leader.
- Time Period: The amount of time it takes to finalize the process of you getting your cash matters. The average time is roughly one to two months. However, it could take longer if there are any required court proceedings.
- Expertise & Legal Help: Look up the amount of time the company has been in business and consider the level of legal expertise within their staff. Understanding (even in part) the history of the firm within the structured settlement industry can assist with approvals from the courts (if needed).
- NASP Member: Pick a structured settlement firm that is a National Association of Settlement Purchasers member to ensure they are engaging in industry standards and best practices and committed to providing the best level of service possible.
- Better Business Bureau: When a company has a good rating from the Better Business Bureau, it does not mean that they are necessarily a trustworthy company. (You can actually pay the BBB to "recommend" your firm over others for the right monthly contribution.) However, if you pay special attention to what consumers say, you can get an idea of how the firm manages complaints and how long it takes for the firm to respond or offer a resolution.
Ask the Right Questions
Do not be scared to interview potential structured settlement buying companies. It is your funds, after all. By asking the right questions, you can ensure that you get a fair deal that satisfies your financial needs. These questions may help you determine a firm’s capabilities and expertise:
- How long has your firm been in business?
- What are the company's standard discount rates?
- What agencies are you licensed and certified through?
- How long is my free quote valid?
- Are there fees associated with purchasing my annuity? If so, how much?
- How long will the entire process take before funds are available?
- Will I need an attorney to handle the approval process through the courts?
Hiring a broker can also support you throughout this process. Much like a real estate agent helping you sell your home, a broker will enable you to sell your structured settlements for the most satisfactory amount.
They may offer referrals from buyers they've worked with in the past and also explain and finalize the paperwork for you. If you choose to work with an annuity broker, be sure to learn what their brokerage fees are and confirm that they are licensed and certified.
How to Avoid Companies that Will Waste Your Time
If you are selling your structured settlement or annuity, time is usually of the essence. You don't want a company that will waste your time. Check out these red flags to pay attention to when choosing the best firm for you:
- Pushy representatives that pressure you to decide on the spot
- A firm that lacks a physical address or missing contact information
- No one answers phone calls, and client communications are slow
- You do not feel like the firm exhibits full transparency or the process confuses you
Taking the Stress Out of Choosing the Right Structured Settlement Buyer
Many settlement firms have an annuity purchase structure and can provide the assistance you need, so don't accept high-pressure sales tactics. By carefully analyzing each paying purchaser and taking your time in the process, you can ensure that your transaction goes smoothly.
The purchaser should keep you comfortable throughout the process. District Settlement Finance will explain each step-in detail. We will never force you to accept a deal and will give you enough time to decide.
Even if you are desperate to get funds as soon as possible, rushing the process is not the answer. Selecting the proper buyer will make selling your structured payment or annuity safer and easier.