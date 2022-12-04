Highest-Rated Companies That Buy Structured Settlements

Call Now: (877) 310-1995

Many structured settlement buyers offer a free, no-obligation quote along with a dedicated representative. However, each company has its own policies and compensation rates, so it's essential to know what to look for before signing on the bottom line.

As a recipient of any type of structured settlement, if you need a lump sum for any reason, take a moment to review some of the top-rated companies that buy structured settlements according to the Retirement Living index. Being well-informed will give you peace of mind when choosing the best company with which to work.

Let's check out some of the different structured settlement buying companies, along with their ratings and reviews. With so many to choose from, this guide will help you know what to ask when choosing the best-structured settlement buyer.

What are Structured Settlements?

Structured settlement purchasing companies, also known as factoring companies, buy all or some of your future annuity or structured settlement payments in exchange for a lump sum of cash.

Some structured settlements are essentially court-ordered annuities that pay out funds to the plaintiff periodically. It could also include lottery payouts or payments from money invested in an annuity.

For example, these companies will buy recurring payments from mass torts, annuitized lottery payments, or personal injury settlements.

What to Look for in a Structured Settlement Buyer

When selling structured payments, look for a top-ranking buyer offering the most competitive rates and delivering the highest level of customer service. A high-quality firm will:

Offer dedicated representatives

Have a license and remain compliant with all industry regulations and state laws

Provide multiple methods for keeping in touch

Demonstrate financial stability with no bankruptcy history

Have a positive Better Business Bureau rating

Provide a clear timeframe of when you'll get your money

Remain transparent throughout the process

Provide transparent disclosure of discount rates and fees

Suggest clients speak with an attorney or CPA before selling

Top-Rated Companies that Purchase Structured Settlements

Rigid payment plans can make it difficult to achieve goals, pay off debts, and invest in your or your family’s future. If your structured settlement is failing to help meet your financial needs, look no further. Here are some of the top rated structured settlement buyers in the country. LA Weekly a top rated Newspaper outlet from California has also put together a ranking of best settlement companies for next year from which you can compare data on and use these guides to choose who to sell your settlement payment rights to should you have the need: