HighKey Enterprises Is Already Supercharged for Success In 2023 With Huge New Celebrity Collabs

The beginning of the year is upon us, and now is a great time to think about company goals.

For Jordan Lintz, Luke Lintz, and Jackson Lintz, owners and co-founders of public relations company HighKey Enterprises LLC, the close of the year is also an excellent time to tally up wins and losses and start a new year on a positive note. As Jordan points out, the past year was filled with many ups and downs, but one of the most notable wins is HighKey Clout’s continued collaboration with the A-list celebrities.

As a social media department of HighKey Enterprises, HighKey Clout specializes in growing the top 1% of Brands’ Professionals’ and Businesses’ digital presence through social media growth campaigns and management + content creation. The public relations firm redefined “clout” as a new currency and dominated the industry through their unique celebrity growth marketing strategy.