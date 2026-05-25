Hilary Duff Horrified After Audience Doesn't Know Her Celebrity Crush

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Hilary Duff Explained the Relevance of Jonathan Taylor Thomas

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff was surprised that the audience had no recollection of Jonathan Taylor Thomas.

“Look, you’re too young, you’re too young,” she said, then asked the crowd, “Please raise your hand if you know who I’m talking about.” Shocked, Duff said, "It’s not even half." She schooled the audience. "OK guys, he was on Home Improvement," she said. "Cute Jonathan Taylor Thomas. He was also in The Lion King. He was a kid. He was the voice of Simba, right?" Duff also called out pop rock band Hanson's "little one," Zac Hanson, as another celebrity crush.

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Who is Jonathan Taylor Thomas?

Source: MEGA 'Home Improvement' star Jonathan Taylor Thomas was a major teen idol in the 1990s.

The former teen idol, now 44, adorned many a fans' walls when he appeared alongside his TV brothers played by Taran Noah Smith and Zachery Ty Bryan and their TV parents Tim Allen and Patricia Richardson on the family sitcom that aired from 1991-1999 on ABC. After Home Improvement wrapped, Thomas went to college, attending Harvard, Columbia and St. Andrew's University in Scotland. He studied history and philosophy, graduating from Columbia in 2010. “I'd been going nonstop since I was 8 years old," he told People in a 2013 interview. "I wanted to go to school, to travel and have a bit of a break.” He continued, "I never took the fame too seriously. It was a great period in my life, but it doesn’t define me.”

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Where Is Jonathan Taylor Thomas Now?

Source: MEGA He attended college at Harvard, Columbia and St. Andrew's University.

The last time Thomas emerged publicly was in December 2023, when he was spotted for the first time in two years at a convenience store in Southern California. Before that, he was snapped walking his dogs in L.A. in July 2021. And before that, he hadn't been seen in public in eight years.

Hilary Duff Moved On

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff shares three daughters with her husband, Matthew Koma, and co-parents her son with ex Mike Comrie.