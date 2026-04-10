'Lizzie McGuire' Cast: Where Are They Now?

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Hilary Duff

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA 'Lizzie McGuire' cast members pursued different paths after the show ended.

This is what dreams are made of for the Lizzie McGuire cast! After the Disney Channel series ended in 2004, Hilary Duff secured notable roles in Cheaper by the Dozen, A Cinderella Story, Agent Cody Banks, Younger and How I Met Your Father. She also began focusing on her music career, releasing her latest album, luck… or something, on February 20. Duff welcomed her first son, Luca, with Mike Comrie in 2012. After their marriage ended, she moved on with Matthew Koma, with whom she shares three children: Banks Violet Bair, Mae James Bair and Townes Meadow Bair.

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Adam Lamberg

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA The hit series premiered in January 2001.

Adam Lamberg, who played Gordo, left the spotlight in 2008, about four years after Lizzie McGuire ended. He was tapped to reprise the role in the Disney+ reboot that was officially canceled in 2020 due to creative differences.

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Ashlie Brillault

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA 'Lizzie McGuire' ran from 2001 to 2004.

After portraying Kate on Lizzie McGuire, Ashlie Brillault quit acting to go to college and law school. She is now a criminal defense attorney in Southern California. Brillault is married to her husband, Joe, with whom she welcomed a daughter in February 2015.

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Clayton Snyder

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA 'The Lizzie McGuire Movie' was released in 2003.

Clayton Snyder starred in both the series and the 2003 movie as Ethan. In the years thereafter, he expanded his acting career in films and series, including The Strongest Drug, Ham on Rye, NCIS, Dream Job, New Dogs and Edgar Allan Poe's Murder Mystery Dinner Party. He also took a realtor job. Snyder married actress Allegra Edwards in 2020 and welcomed their first child together two years later.

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Hallie Todd

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA 'Lizzie McGuire' earned several accolades.

Hallie Todd had already established an acting career before starring in Lizzie McGuire as Jo. Like the other cast members, she booked roles in Malcolm in the Middle, The Mooring and The Last Champion. The acting teacher married Glenn Withrow in 1991, and the couple share a daughter, Ivy.

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Jake Thomas

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA Disney+ teased a first look at the 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot before officially canceling it.

Jake Thomas had more films and series to his name after playing Matt on Lizzie McGuire. He made appearances on Cory in the House, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, CSI and ER, among others. Thomas was also slated to return for the reboot before it was tabled. "I had heard rumblings for many years that they were trying to put something together, whether it was another movie or a series or something, but none of those rumors really ever held weight to me," he told an outlet. "Then suddenly, it just came together very quickly. And we filmed two episodes at the end of 2019, and unfortunately when we came back January-ish, things had started to fall apart."

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Lalaine

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA The actress was arrested in 2007.

Lalaine, who played Miranda Sanchez, faced highs and lows after the Disney Channel series ended. She expanded into music while also acting in Her Best Move, Royal Kill, Promised Land and Easy A. In July 2007, she was arrested and charged with felony possession of methamphetamine. She pleaded guilty but got her record erased upon completing the Asian American Drug Abuse program.

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Robert Carradine

Source: Disney Channel/YouTube; MEGA The 'Lizzie McGuire' cast faced a loss after one of its stars died.