or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > Matthew Koma
OK LogoNEWS

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Torches Ashley's Tisdale's 'Toxic' Group Mom Essay: 'Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person'

matthew koma ashley tisdale mom group drama
Source: MEGA

Matthew Koma mocked Ashley Tisdale’s 'toxic mom group' essay on Instagram.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 7 2026, Published 7:27 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has jumped into the conversation surrounding Ashley Tisdale’s recent essay about leaving a “toxic” mom group — and he did not hold back.

Article continues below advertisement

On Tuesday, January 6, Koma, 38, shared a pointed Instagram Story that appeared to directly mock Tisdale’s personal essay published in The Cut recently.

The musician posted a photoshopped image of himself placed onto Tisdale’s body, sitting on a couch next to a houseplant while dressed in an all-black outfit and rose-tinted sunglasses.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff husband slams ashley tisdale essay
Source: @matthewkoma/Instagram

Matthew Koma mocked Ashley Tisdale’s essay about leaving a 'toxic' mom group.

Article continues below advertisement

Koma added The Cut’s logo to the image along with a fictional headline that read, “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.”

A sub-headline underneath read, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

Article continues below advertisement

“Read my new interview with @TheCut,” Koma captioned the post.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Matthew Koma shared a photoshopped Instagram Story placing himself on Ashley Tisdale’s body.
Source: MEGA

Matthew Koma shared a photoshopped Instagram Story placing himself on Ashley Tisdale’s body.

Article continues below advertisement

The post appeared to be a direct response to Tisdale’s essay, in which the High School Musical alum reflected on her decision to step away from a mom group she felt had become unhealthy. While keeping the women anonymous, Tisdale framed the experience as a lesson in self-respect and boundaries.

“If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you,” Tisdale wrote. “Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons.”

Article continues below advertisement

In the essay, Tisdale recalled realizing she was no longer being invited to group gatherings and initially brushing it off.

MORE ON:
Matthew Koma

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
image of The post included a fake headline calling the actress 'the most self-obsessed tone deaf person on Earth.'
Source: MEGA

The post included a fake headline calling the actress 'the most self-obsessed tone deaf person on Earth.'

Article continues below advertisement

“We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn’t a big deal,” she wrote.

But after repeatedly seeing photos of the group together without her, she began to question the dynamic.

“As I increasingly felt left out, I remembered something. Or rather, someone,” Tisdale added, recalling another mom who had previously been excluded. “Now it seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out. And that someone had become me.”

Article continues below advertisement

Tisdale’s The Cut essay followed a December 2025 blog post titled “You're Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group,” which went viral.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Ashley Tisdale’s essay reflected on boundaries and stepping away from unhealthy friendships.
Source: MEGA

Ashley Tisdale’s essay reflected on boundaries and stepping away from unhealthy friendships.

Article continues below advertisement

In that piece, she wrote, “When I became a mom, I craved connection almost as much as I craved sleep. So I did what a lot of us do. I joined a mom group. But here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: Mom groups can turn toxic.”

She added, “Not because the moms themselves are toxic people, but because the dynamic shifts into an ugly place with mean-girl behavior. I know this from personal experience."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.