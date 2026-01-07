Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Torches Ashley's Tisdale's 'Toxic' Group Mom Essay: 'Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff’s husband, Matthew Koma, has jumped into the conversation surrounding Ashley Tisdale’s recent essay about leaving a “toxic” mom group — and he did not hold back.

On Tuesday, January 6, Koma, 38, shared a pointed Instagram Story that appeared to directly mock Tisdale’s personal essay published in The Cut recently. The musician posted a photoshopped image of himself placed onto Tisdale’s body, sitting on a couch next to a houseplant while dressed in an all-black outfit and rose-tinted sunglasses.

Source: @matthewkoma/Instagram Matthew Koma mocked Ashley Tisdale’s essay about leaving a 'toxic' mom group.

Koma added The Cut’s logo to the image along with a fictional headline that read, “When You're The Most Self Obsessed Tone Deaf Person On Earth, Other Moms Tend To Shift Focus To Their Actual Toddlers.” A sub-headline underneath read, “A Mom Group Tell All Through A Father's Eyes.”

“Read my new interview with @TheCut,” Koma captioned the post.

Source: MEGA Matthew Koma shared a photoshopped Instagram Story placing himself on Ashley Tisdale’s body.

The post appeared to be a direct response to Tisdale’s essay, in which the High School Musical alum reflected on her decision to step away from a mom group she felt had become unhealthy. While keeping the women anonymous, Tisdale framed the experience as a lesson in self-respect and boundaries. “If a mom group consistently leaves you feeling hurt, drained or left out, it’s not the mom group for you,” Tisdale wrote. “Choosing to step away doesn’t make you mean or judgmental. It makes you honest with yourself. It’s also worth remembering that friendships, like all relationships, have seasons.”

In the essay, Tisdale recalled realizing she was no longer being invited to group gatherings and initially brushing it off.

Source: MEGA The post included a fake headline calling the actress 'the most self-obsessed tone deaf person on Earth.'

“We were all busy, life was hectic. I told myself it was all in my head and it wasn’t a big deal,” she wrote. But after repeatedly seeing photos of the group together without her, she began to question the dynamic. “As I increasingly felt left out, I remembered something. Or rather, someone,” Tisdale added, recalling another mom who had previously been excluded. “Now it seemed that this group had a pattern of leaving someone out. And that someone had become me.”

Tisdale’s The Cut essay followed a December 2025 blog post titled “You're Allowed to Leave Your Mom Group,” which went viral.

Source: MEGA Ashley Tisdale’s essay reflected on boundaries and stepping away from unhealthy friendships.

In that piece, she wrote, “When I became a mom, I craved connection almost as much as I craved sleep. So I did what a lot of us do. I joined a mom group. But here’s the thing nobody prepared me for: Mom groups can turn toxic.”