Hilary Duff would like hubby Matthew Koma to pitch in a little more when it comes to running the household.

“She’s been struggling to keep up with the needs of the kids and could use some more help from him,” a pal says of Hilary, who shares Banks, 20 months, with the musician, 33, and Luca, 8, with her ex Mike Comrie.

NEWLYWEDS HILARY DUFF & HUSBAND MATTHEW KOMA ENJOY A DAY OUT WITH THEIR KIDS

“There’s only so much Hilary can take on, so she’s had to be more forceful, like telling Matthew to change Banks’ diapers or bathe her when she’s preoccupied.”

While Matthew’s slowly started to change his ways – “He’s getting better about pulling his weight!” promises the pal – the Younger star, 32, still wants more.

“She knows he’s a first-time dad and still learning.” adds the pal, “but there are some days Hilary’s pulling her hair out!”