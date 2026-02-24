Hilary Duff Mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' Costar Robert Carradine: 'This One Hurts'

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff is grieving the loss of her Lizzie McGuire costar Robert Carradine, who died at age 71 after a battle with bipolar disorder. “This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” Duff, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, alongside throwback photos with her former on-screen dad. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔."

How Did Robert Carradine Die?

The actor's family confirmed the sad news on February 23. “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the Carradine family said in a statement to Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon [of] light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

The statement continued, “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

'Lizzie McGuire' Stars Reunited in 2020

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress reunited with her Lizzie McGuire costars virtually. "Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" the "Roommates" singer wrote on her Instagram.

