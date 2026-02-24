or
Hilary Duff Mourns 'Lizzie McGuire' Costar Robert Carradine: 'This One Hurts'

split of Robert Carradine and Hilary Duff.
Source: mega

Hilary Duff took to Instagram to pay tribute to her 'Lizzie McGuire' costar Robert Carradine.

Feb. 24 2026, Published 7:12 a.m. ET

Hilary Duff is grieving the loss of her Lizzie McGuire costar Robert Carradine, who died at age 71 after a battle with bipolar disorder.

“This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend,” Duff, 38, wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, alongside throwback photos with her former on-screen dad. “There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him , his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔."

How Did Robert Carradine Die?

image of The actor died after a battle with bipolar disorder.
Source: mega

The actor died after a battle with bipolar disorder.

The actor's family confirmed the sad news on February 23.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away,” the Carradine family said in a statement to Deadline. “In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon [of] light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.”

image of The star's family released a statement about his death.
Source: mega

The star's family released a statement about his death.

The statement continued, “We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion.”

Hilary Duff

'Lizzie McGuire' Stars Reunited in 2020

image of The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot never got made.
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot never got made.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the actress reunited with her Lizzie McGuire costars virtually.

"Some fun for you this Monday! Hope you guys have fun watching this! We could not stop laughing reading lines from tween us...this is the first time we were all "together-ish" in almost 18 years! This week marks the 19th anniversary of this episode 'Between a Rock and a Bra Place!' Do excuse our delayed singing...we will be taking singing lessons as a group to work on our craft!!" the "Roommates" singer wrote on her Instagram.

image of The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot was ultimately scrapped.
Source: mega

The 'Lizzie McGuire' reboot was ultimately scrapped.

The reboot was never made due to creative differences. After filming two episodes, the show was scrapped.

"I’m sad [those ideas] are going to waste, but maybe I feel slightly happy because I don’t know if I would have made music a priority,” Duff told i-D magazine. “But I’m sad that we didn’t get to explore what [Lizzie’s] life would be like now. I have a great relationship with Disney, so no disrespect, but I feel like they should have listened to me.”

