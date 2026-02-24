or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Breaking News > lizzie mcguire
OK LogoBREAKING NEWS

'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Robert Carradine Dead at 71

image of robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

Actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Feb. 24 2026, Published 6:35 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71.

He reportedly took his own life.

“It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," his family said in a statement to Deadline.

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Carradine Suffered With Bipolar Disorder

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

Robert Carradine suffered with bipolar disorder.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder," they added.

"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion," the statement concluded.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Robert Carradine
Source: MEGA

Robert Carradine was brothers to iconic actors Keith and David Carradine.

The Revenge of the Nerds star was a part of a Hollywood family legacy, having been a brother to iconic actors Keith and David Carradine.

Keith, 76, added that he wants fans to "know" how much his brother tried to win the fight against bipolar disorder.

“We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” Keith said. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

MORE ON:
lizzie mcguire

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Robert Carradine's 'Lizzie McGuire' Costars Paid Tribute to Him

image of Hilary Duff shared an emotional post about her TV dad.
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff shared an emotional post about her TV dad.

Hilary Duff took to social media on Tuesday, February 24, to express her sadness over Robert's death.

Alongside a photo of the Lizzie McGuire title actress and her TV dad, she tearfully penned: "This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔."

image of Jake Thomas
Source: @sirjakethomas/Instagram

'Lizzie McGuire' star Jake Thomas paid tribute to Robert Carradine.

Robert played Lizzie's father, Sam, on the iconic Disney Channel teen sitcom from 2001 to 2004. He also reprised the role in 2003's The Lizzie McGuire Movie.

Jake Thomas — who portrayed Lizzie's brother Matt on the series — also shared condolences, saying the Max Keeble's Big Move actor was “one of the coolest guys you could ever meet.”

“Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric,” he penned on Instagram.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.