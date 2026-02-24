'Lizzie McGuire' and 'Revenge of the Nerds' Star Robert Carradine Dead at 71

Article continues below advertisement

Lizzie McGuire actor Robert Carradine has died at the age of 71. He reportedly took his own life. “It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away," his family said in a statement to Deadline.

Robert Carradine Suffered With Bipolar Disorder

Source: MEGA Robert Carradine suffered with bipolar disorder.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with bipolar disorder," they added. "We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion," the statement concluded.

Source: MEGA Robert Carradine was brothers to iconic actors Keith and David Carradine.

The Revenge of the Nerds star was a part of a Hollywood family legacy, having been a brother to iconic actors Keith and David Carradine. Keith, 76, added that he wants fans to "know" how much his brother tried to win the fight against bipolar disorder. “We want people to know it, and there is no shame in it,” Keith said. “It is an illness that got the best of him, and I want to celebrate him for his struggle with it, and celebrate his beautiful soul. He was profoundly gifted, and we will miss him every day. We will take solace in how funny he could be, how wise and utterly accepting and tolerant he was. That’s who my baby brother was.”

Robert Carradine's 'Lizzie McGuire' Costars Paid Tribute to Him

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff shared an emotional post about her TV dad.

Hilary Duff took to social media on Tuesday, February 24, to express her sadness over Robert's death. Alongside a photo of the Lizzie McGuire title actress and her TV dad, she tearfully penned: "This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend. There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that. I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him. 💔."

Source: @sirjakethomas/Instagram 'Lizzie McGuire' star Jake Thomas paid tribute to Robert Carradine.