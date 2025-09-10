When Will Hilary Duff Release New Music? Everything to Know About Her Comeback After 10 Years

Article continues below advertisement

When Did Hilary Duff Announce Her Music Comeback?

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff confirmed she is working on new music.

Hilary Duff is emerging from her musical hibernation with a new album! On September 9, the 37-year-old singer-actress revealed she's working on new music, 10 years after releasing her last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which came out in 2015. A press release revealed Duff signed with Atlantic Records for her musicial comeback.

What Was Hilary Duff's Last Album?

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram In the past decade, Hilary Duff has focused on her career as an actress.

She honored the 10th anniversary of the material in a lengthy Instagram post in June, which read, "It’s hard to believe that Breathe in Breathe out is 10 years old today. While that time in my life has some bright spots, some blurry spots and some uncomfortable pain, I look back with fondness and a now knowing that I ended up exactly where I needed to be." In the update, Duff cheekily shared it was funny to look through photos from that era, later adding, "While Breathe In Breathe Out didn't have major success, there was still some work on the record that felt authentic. I see you all blaming yourselves on TikTok, not actually your fault (but really it was), just kidding, but don't let it happen again…next time…okay." According to Duff, the album brought her husband, Matthew Koma, into her world, and "that's the real reason [they] have to love [the album]."

Does Hilary Duff Also Have a Docuseries in the Works?

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff is also preparing another project.

In addition to new music, Duff has a docuseries in the works. The project, which is directed and executive produced by Sam Wrench, "will chronicle Duff's long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world." The press release continued, "Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade."

When Will Hilary Duff Release Her New Music?

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff signed with Atlantic Records for her music comeback.