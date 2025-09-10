When Will Hilary Duff Release New Music? Everything to Know About Her Comeback After 10 Years
When Did Hilary Duff Announce Her Music Comeback?
Hilary Duff is emerging from her musical hibernation with a new album!
On September 9, the 37-year-old singer-actress revealed she's working on new music, 10 years after releasing her last album, Breathe In. Breathe Out., which came out in 2015. A press release revealed Duff signed with Atlantic Records for her musicial comeback.
What Was Hilary Duff's Last Album?
She honored the 10th anniversary of the material in a lengthy Instagram post in June, which read, "It’s hard to believe that Breathe in Breathe out is 10 years old today. While that time in my life has some bright spots, some blurry spots and some uncomfortable pain, I look back with fondness and a now knowing that I ended up exactly where I needed to be."
In the update, Duff cheekily shared it was funny to look through photos from that era, later adding, "While Breathe In Breathe Out didn't have major success, there was still some work on the record that felt authentic. I see you all blaming yourselves on TikTok, not actually your fault (but really it was), just kidding, but don't let it happen again…next time…okay."
According to Duff, the album brought her husband, Matthew Koma, into her world, and "that's the real reason [they] have to love [the album]."
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Does Hilary Duff Also Have a Docuseries in the Works?
In addition to new music, Duff has a docuseries in the works.
The project, which is directed and executive produced by Sam Wrench, "will chronicle Duff's long-awaited musical return and personal journey, offering an unfiltered vignette into Hilary's world."
The press release continued, "Embracing the ups, downs, and everything in between, fans will ride shotgun as she balances raising a family, recording new music, live show rehearsals and preparing to perform on stage for the first time in over a decade."
When Will Hilary Duff Release Her New Music?
As of press time, Duff has not announced the exact release date of her new music.
Before the news came out, Duff hinted at the possibility of the project in an August post, where she celebrated the 22nd anniversary of her sophomore album, Metamorphosis.
"Clearly I had to go digging around the internet for pictures from this time as I’m not sure camera phones even existed. Sadly all my hairstyles ARE very documented.I do know this marker of time was a huge change in my being. I was embarking on something I had no idea would make such an impact on peoples lives, and mine," she began via Instagram.
"As much as I look back and think this album doesn’t hold the emotional depth I look for today, I know my 14/15 year old self meant every word. It sure as h--- also landed on people at the right moment in time and set me off on a pretty epic adventure. I remember some of my first shows being in a skate park in San Jose, and very shortly after, stepping out on stage in arenas. Yesterday marked the 22nd anniversary of Metamorphosis… Although these are distant memories for me, thank you for showing up the way that you did. 🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋🦋 To be continued…" she added.