or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Hilary Duff
OK LogoNEWS

Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Dresses Up as Her Ex Joel Madden for Double Date: See the Hilarious Photos

hilary duff matthew koma joel madden costume
Source: @matthewkoma/Instagram

Hilary Duff's husband, Matthew Koma, hilariously dressed as her ex Joel Madden for a double date.

By:

Nov. 1 2024, Published 11:33 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, stole the Halloween spotlight this year!

Article continues below advertisement

Koma dressed up as the actress' ex-boyfriend Joel Madden, while Duff played the part of his twin brother, Benji Madden, while out to dinner with none other than Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie.

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary channeled Benji in a black cap, layered chain necklaces and a leather vest, while Matthew pulled off Joel's look in a leather jacket, chain necklace and MDDN hat, completing their ‘90s rockstar vibe with matching sunglasses.

Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff matthew koma halloween costume joel madden
Source: @matthewkoma/Instagram

The pair got married in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

The couple shares three daughters — Banks, 6, Mae, 3 and Townes, born in May, alongside Luca, Hilary’s firstborn, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Article continues below advertisement

Matthew posted their unforgettable Halloween get-up on his Instagram Story on October 30, tagging Good Charlotte members Joel and Benji, as well as Nicole.

Nicole, 43 — who’s been married to Joel, 45, since 2010 — seemed to love the outfits.

Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff matthew koma double date photos
Source: @matthewkoma/Instagram

The duo share three kids.

Article continues below advertisement

She even shared a photo of Hilary and Matthew to her Instagram Story, with Joel reposting it with a playful caption, “Protect @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff at all costs" alongside two crown emojis.

Article continues below advertisement

Even though the Lizzie McGuire alum and Joel dated from 2004 to 2006, the foursome have spent quality time together over the past few years. In fact, this isn't their first night out — back in 2022, they were also spotted enjoying an evening together.

Earlier this month, the mom-of-four and Nicole had a festive girls' night out as they celebrated their birthdays together at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.

MORE ON:
Hilary Duff

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff matthew koma double date photos
Source: MEGA

Blonde besties Hilary Duff and Nicole Richie got dressed up for a GNO.

Article continues below advertisement

On a 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the "Come Clean" singer explained she has "a good relationship with" Richie's "whole family."

Article continues below advertisement

“I think people were blown away [by their friendship]. I don't know. We’re neighbors. And we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day,” she said.

Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff matthew koma joel madden double date
Source: MEGA

Hilary Duff just had baby No. 4!

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary also recalled another hilarious moment between her hubby and Joel.

“Right when they moved in, for some reason, Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and Benji in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day,” she quipped during her appearance on the late-night show. “‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.’”

Article continues below advertisement

The How I Met Your Father star's husband, 37, has also gotten close with the Summer Camp alum and Joel, who share two kids, Harlow, 16 and Sparrow, 15.

Article continues below advertisement

Over time, Hilary said they’ve all come to understand that “Matt is a big troll and likes to have lots of fun.”

Article continues below advertisement
hilary duff halloween costume matthew koma joel madden
Source: MEGA

The couple, who got married in 2010, share two children.

For Joel’s birthday in 2023, Matthew posted a series of photos of the “Girls & Boys” singer, even including an old throwback of Joel and Hilary, 37, from when they were an item.

“It’s not even that weird that you dated my wife @joelmadden. It just makes me feel closer to you,” he joked.

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2024 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.