Hilary Duff's Husband Matthew Koma Dresses Up as Her Ex Joel Madden for Double Date: See the Hilarious Photos
Hilary Duff and her husband, Matthew Koma, stole the Halloween spotlight this year!
Koma dressed up as the actress' ex-boyfriend Joel Madden, while Duff played the part of his twin brother, Benji Madden, while out to dinner with none other than Joel and his wife, Nicole Richie.
Hilary channeled Benji in a black cap, layered chain necklaces and a leather vest, while Matthew pulled off Joel's look in a leather jacket, chain necklace and MDDN hat, completing their ‘90s rockstar vibe with matching sunglasses.
The couple shares three daughters — Banks, 6, Mae, 3 and Townes, born in May, alongside Luca, Hilary’s firstborn, whom she shares with ex-husband Mike Comrie.
Matthew posted their unforgettable Halloween get-up on his Instagram Story on October 30, tagging Good Charlotte members Joel and Benji, as well as Nicole.
Nicole, 43 — who’s been married to Joel, 45, since 2010 — seemed to love the outfits.
She even shared a photo of Hilary and Matthew to her Instagram Story, with Joel reposting it with a playful caption, “Protect @matthewkoma and @hilaryduff at all costs" alongside two crown emojis.
Even though the Lizzie McGuire alum and Joel dated from 2004 to 2006, the foursome have spent quality time together over the past few years. In fact, this isn't their first night out — back in 2022, they were also spotted enjoying an evening together.
Earlier this month, the mom-of-four and Nicole had a festive girls' night out as they celebrated their birthdays together at Funke restaurant in Beverly Hills.
- Nicole Richie and Joel Madden Have 'Check-ins Where They Both Bring Up Their Grievances' in Order to Keep Their Relationship Solid
- So Sweet! Melissa McCarthy Celebrates 15-Year Anniversary With Hubby Ben Falcone
- 'You Have My Number': Jennifer Lopez Shuts Down Hoda Kotb When Pressed About Her Relationship With Ben Affleck — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
On a 2023 episode of Watch What Happens Live, the "Come Clean" singer explained she has "a good relationship with" Richie's "whole family."
“I think people were blown away [by their friendship]. I don't know. We’re neighbors. And we actually hang out all the time. I was just in her driveway honking for her to come drink wine with us the other day,” she said.
Hilary also recalled another hilarious moment between her hubby and Joel.
“Right when they moved in, for some reason, Matt photoshopped a picture of Joel and Benji in a photo with me on Valentine’s Day,” she quipped during her appearance on the late-night show. “‘Happy Valentine’s Day, honey.’”
The How I Met Your Father star's husband, 37, has also gotten close with the Summer Camp alum and Joel, who share two kids, Harlow, 16 and Sparrow, 15.
Over time, Hilary said they’ve all come to understand that “Matt is a big troll and likes to have lots of fun.”
For Joel’s birthday in 2023, Matthew posted a series of photos of the “Girls & Boys” singer, even including an old throwback of Joel and Hilary, 37, from when they were an item.
“It’s not even that weird that you dated my wife @joelmadden. It just makes me feel closer to you,” he joked.