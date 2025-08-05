NEWS Hilary Duff's 2019 Cleavage-Baring Scene Breaks the Internet: Watch the Video Source: MEGA Hilary Duff may have taken a brief hiatus from acting, but she went viral after a cleavage-baring scene from 2019's TV show, 'Younger,' broke the internet. Brianna Sainez Contact us by Email Aug. 5 2025, Published 2:06 p.m. ET

Hilary Duff may have taken a hiatus from acting, but that’s not stopping her from breaking the internet. The Lizzie McGuire alum, 37, went viral after a social media user recirculated a clip from 2019 of the TV series Younger titled “It’s All About the Money, Honey.”

Hilary Duff Went Viral

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff broke the internet in a viral clip.

In the viral clip, Duff wore a white polo top, pulling it aside to reveal her bra and teasing her cleavage as she playfully told the camera, “It’s all about the money, honey!” Duff’s sultry moment had fans hooked, sending the clip skyrocketing to rack up more than 24 million views. “Top 2 Elder Millennial celebrity crushes who aged like wine gotta be Hillary Duff and Jessica Alba,” one fan wrote in the comments section. Meanwhile, another user added, “She is the Lebron of the Disney world.” “Who doesn’t like Hilary Duff?” a third quipped.

Hilary Duff shows that she can still carry a TV series in Younger, Season 4, Episode 3 (2017). pic.twitter.com/sxRd0G11Dr — Robuta (@RobutaSearch) June 4, 2025

Hilary Duff Often Shares Moments With Matthew Koma

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff often shares moments with husband Matthew Koma.

Although fans may not see her on TV, Duff often shares behind-the-scenes moments with her husband, Matthew Koma. In a video posted on Instagram on Monday, August 4, the Cinderella Story actress joked about having s-- with her husband, who is the lead singer of Winnetka Bowling League, in an unwashed shirt after performing at Lollapalooza. “Pretty cool that you’re still wearing your shirt that you performed in yesterday at sweaty Lollapalooza and you flew home in, and you’re well into this day,” she captioned the video. “Also having a pretty intense nip slip right now.”

Matthew Koma Joked About His Unwashed Shirt

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff laughed about her husband, Matthew Koma, in an unwashed shirt.

Koma, who performed at the Chicago music festival with his band, playfully clapped back at his wife, saying, “You had s-- with me in this shirt. What’s that say about you?” Koma and Duff originally met in 2013 when they collaborated on The Lizzie McGuire Movie star’s 2015 album, Breathe In, Breathe Out. Their relationship didn’t turn romantic until 2017, tying the knot just two years later.

Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma Have 3 Daughters

Source: MEGA Hilary Duff and Matthew Koma are parents of three daughters.