Hilary Duff Gives Birth to Baby No. 4, Her Third With Husband Matthew Koma: Find Out the Unique Name
She's here! Hilary Duff announced the birth of her fourth child — her third with Matthew Koma — on Tuesday, May 7.
"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24@birthingrhythm @littleplumphoto," the Disney Channel star, 36, captioned sweet photos of herself giving birth via Instagram.
Of course, everyone was elated for the blonde beauty, who shares daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 3, with the singer. She has an older son, Luca, 12, from her previous marriage to Mike Comrie.
Lea Michele, who is also pregnant, wrote: "Welcome beautiful little girl🤍🕊️," while Ashley Tisdale, who is close with Duff and also expecting her second child, added: "Townes you are the cutest and coolest already."
Duff announced the news via her Christmas card. "Surprise Surprise!" she captioned the post.
The actress has previously hinted at expanding her brood.
During an interview in 2022, the blonde beauty was asked, "So, are you done [having kids]?" to which Duff replied, "I don't think so."
“It’s psychotic, I know. We might be,” she told Romper. “I don’t know. I love being a parent with Matt.”
"We are obsessed with our kids, even though we’re so exhausted,” she added. “My entire life’s mission is to be a good parent.”
“I wish I could tell you we were the family that all sits down and eats dinner together every night… We all sat down together like three days ago at the table, and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, we’re all sitting at the table together! What’s going to be our topic? Highlight of the day? Worst part of the day? Go!’ And Luca was like, ‘What’s wrong with you?’” she shared.
Weeks before Duff gave birth, she admitted to her Instagram followers she was ready to have the baby already.
"Hi friends — This is meant in the kindest tone (I promise) … I am no longer responding to texts or dm's about 'when baby is coming'!" she wrote. "I know everyone is checking in with love and humor, however, trust me … nobody wants it more than me!!!!!"
"Babies come when they are ready," she added. "I am trying my best to be patient! The days are long and uncomfortable. Promise I will let you know."
And that she did!