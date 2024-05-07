She's here! Hilary Duff announced the birth of her fourth child — her third with Matthew Koma — on Tuesday, May 7.

"Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long…She was perfecting those Cheeks!I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty. 5/3/24@birthingrhythm @littleplumphoto," the Disney Channel star, 36, captioned sweet photos of herself giving birth via Instagram.