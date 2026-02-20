or
Turning Up the Heat! Hilary Duff's Sultriest Selfies and Bikini Moments

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff shows off the radiant glow that came from embracing her body after past struggles with body image.

Feb. 20 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Self-Care Day!

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff flaunted her natural beauty ahead of the first night of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour.

Hilary Duff made sure she was feeling pampered ahead of the first night of her tour.

Hours before she hit the stage of her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, the Lizzie McGuire alum took time to indulge in some self-care while wearing only a white towel.

"Show day. Trying to act normal," she wrote over the photo.

The towel-clad siren tied her hair into a messy bun to ensure full relaxation as she reclined in bed with pristine white sheets. She also flashed a slight smile that highlighted her makeup-free beauty.

A Moment of Calm

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff kicked off the first night of her tour on January 19.

In a January Instagram post, Duff shared a roundup of her December 2025 moments, which included a photo of herself inside a treatment room. She ditched her top and covered her upper body with white towel in the mirror selfie.

She captioned the upload, "December and little late 🎄."

Full of Glam

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

It marked her first concert since the Dignity Tour in 2007.

"*Feels just a little older than 36," the A Cinderella Story actress wrote in the caption of a September 2024 photoset, showing her confidently posing in front of a full-length mirror in an all-black ensemble.

Fun Under the Sun

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff has been juggling her time since becoming a mother.

During a beach getaway with her husband, Matthew Koma, the mom-of-four exposed some skin in a white swimsuit as she soaked up the sun while sitting on a lounge chair.

Hilary Duff

Blooming Mama!

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

She is a mom-of-four.

Duff elegantly displayed her curves in a light-yellow camisole and high-waisted jeans during a vacation at the Las Ventanas Al Paraíso. She completed her beach look with square-framed sunglasses, gold hoop earrings and layered necklaces.

Inspiring Her Fans

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff was previously married to Mike Comrie.

In a rare bikini snap, Duff emphasized her incredible physique in a two-piece swimsuit with a lace overlay design. She posed with her sunglasses sitting low on her face.

"Linda Linda Linda, I've still been counting my macros with my man @theflexible.dieting.coach and it's truly helped me stay lean even while eating bread, chocolate, and wine! I also love my@novobodyofficial fam and grateful I have found what works for me. I know it's extra hard to keep up and find normalcy in quarantine but I truly hope you make at least 30 mins a day for yourself to stay connected ♥️ do whatever feels good for you even if it's not food or fitness related!" she shared in the caption.

The How I Met Your Father star previously opened up about how motherhood changed her approach to self-love.

"When everyone in my household is happy, that's when I feel the most confident," she told E! News. "And, to be honest, when I'm working. I love my job, too. I love what I do and that's a huge boost, to be feeling confident in the workspace, but also, when my whole household is thriving, that makes me feel great, too. You feel Superwoman powers when everyone's had a great day."

Bold and Beautiful

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

She and Matthew Koma married in 2019.

Flashing her bare décolletage, Duff snapped the thirst trap and shared it with her fans in August 2020.

"Always posting my kids, dogs, and chickens.... popped a red lip on and felt cute... might delete later ....😊," she wrote.

Joining the #AwesomeChallenge

hilary duff sexiest moments hot photos
Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram

Hilary Duff shared how motherhood helped her learn to love herself.

Duff uploaded a black-and-white photo of herself in a floral-patterned bikini, posing with one of her kids.

"Today is #TheAwesomeChallenge and this photo makes me feel overwhelmed with awesomeness...the sweet memory of Banksy [Banks Violet, her first child with Koma] in the shower for the first time (Hawaii I miss you)!" the caption read.

The mom-of-four added, "It's awesome knowing that my body gave me this amazing child and even more awesome to know she will grow up to be fierce, loving and kind! For every post using #TheAwesomeChallenge, @RocketsofAwesome will donate an entire back-to-school outfit to a @Baby2Baby child in need. @bollymernard @alannamasterson @vanessalachey, you're it! Tag 3 friends and for every post, we can unlock more donations!"

