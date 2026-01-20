Towel-Clad Hilary Duff Posts Sultry Selfie From Bed Before London Concert: Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Hilary Duff soaked up the moment before hitting the stage in London. Just hours before her concert, the actress and singer treated fans to a steamy behind-the-scenes look straight from her hotel room. In the cozy selfie, Duff lounged in bed, make-up free, wrapped only in a fluffy white towel, leaning back against crisp sheets while giving the camera a soft, confident stare. Her tousled hair framed her face, adding to the effortless, pre-show glow.

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram Hilary Duff shared a towel-clad selfie from her hotel bed in London.

“Show day. Trying to act normal,” she wrote over the snap. She followed it up with another photo, writing, "London you better know it," as excitement continued to build ahead of the night.

The sultry post comes shortly after the Lizzie McGuire alum kicked off her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour. Duff took the stage on Monday, January 19, at London’s O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire for the first night of the intimate run.

Source: @hilaryduff/Instagram The singer posted the photos ahead of her concert.

During the show, the “Come Clean” singer stepped out in a nude pink bodysuit while performing fan-favorite “What Dreams Are Made Of,” with butterfly confetti floating down around her. She also delivered a live performance of her lead single “Mature.” Fans were also treated to the live debut of “My Kind” from Breathe In. Breathe Out., along with her newest release “Roommates” and “Mature.”

Para sempre, Lizzie McGuire! Hilary Duff cantando What Dreams Are Made Of na #SmallRoomsBigNerves 🤍 pic.twitter.com/3nbU3WeSEv — We In The Crowd (@weinthecrowd) January 19, 2026 Source: @weinthecrowd/X

Adding an extra dose of nostalgia, Duff recreated her viral “With Love” dance onstage — and even pulled a few fans from the crowd to join her. The London show marks her first time touring since 2007’s Dignity Tour, making the moment especially meaningful for longtime supporters.

Source: @lifeofaconcertboy/TikTok The star recently kicked off her Small Rooms, Big Nerves Tour.

A decade after releasing Breathe In. Breathe Out., Duff confirmed in 2025 that she signed with Atlantic Records and was officially stepping back into music with full creative control. "This girl is hitting the road for some very special shows. London, Toronto, Brooklyn, LA — dust off your dancing shoes. I’m coming for you. I’m so ready (and okay, a tiny bit nervous)," she wrote on Instagram in November 2025.

Duff later opened up about how it feels to be back onstage after so many years away. “It’s been really fun. Obviously nerve-wracking — I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t scared shitless. But I’m doing the whole thing with my husband [Matthew Koma], and he’s the safest person in the world to me. He’s been grinding day in and day out, and I trust him immensely,” she told V Magazine.

Source: MEGA The tour marks her first time on the road since 2007.

She also explained how different this era feels compared to her past projects. “I’ve gotten to have my hands on the entire thing, which feels like a first for me. I’ve always known what I like and what I think is cool, and with every record and tour I’ve done, a lot of it was me — but there was also a lot of outside noise. That was just how it was. I’m not blaming anyone, but there was always a lot of ‘you should work with this person,’ ‘fly to Sweden,’ ‘try to get this pop song.’ That process just wasn’t going to work for me this time,” she added.