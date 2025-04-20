Hilary Farr Stuns Fans With Gray Haired Look: 'Keeping It Natural!'
In a jaw-dropping transformation that’s sending shockwaves through her fanbase, design guru Hilary Farr swapped her signature brunette bob for a stunning new hairdo.
Taking to Instagram on April 10, the Love It Or List It star shared a candid video giving fans a sneak peek into her kitchen in Toronto, accompanied by the caption, "This is really a big challenge! Ugh! I hate the process of packing chaos! Will it be worth it?"
The reactions were instantaneous and overwhelmingly positive. "Is that gray hair I see? I LOVE it!!" gushed one follower, while another chimed in, "Love it!! Go Hilary!! And btw you look fantastic!!!"
A third fan declared, "Adore your hair! We are some of your biggest fans."
"Hilary I love your hair. Your kitchen is nice too and you will make it beautiful but go girl on the gray," another fan added enthusiastically.
"The gray hair is quite attractive!" a fifth follower echoed.
In the clip, Farr shared her kitchen is a ripe 21 years old, still holding its ground despite the years. She pointed out a multitude of upgrades needed due to the inevitable "wear and tear."
"It’s turning into really, an actual renovation," she shared.
"Do I renovate it to love it, or do I renovate it to list it?" she quipped, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what’s next for the design diva.
Love It or List It will return this April, but fans will see Page Turner take over for Farr, joining longtime co-host David Visentin, who’s had a front-row seat to Farr’s journey since 2008. The bond they forged, especially during her b----- cancer battle in 2014, is one filled with deep respect and support.
After 19 impactful seasons, Farr announced her departure in December 2023, reflecting, "I’ve given it so many years of my life. It’s got me through hard times. It’s got the audiences through hard times."
Her heartfelt statement continued, "But now it’s time for me to move on and meet new challenges. I realized that everything that I am as a woman, which is [that I] look for challenges, look for inspiration, look for new ideas, be excited about all the possibilities that are out there, had really needed to bloom and to find their way."
But when faced with a potential return for the show’s 20th season? "Everyone came back and said, ‘So, Love It or List It?’" she said.
Farr ultimately concluded, "With all the love in the world, the answer was no. It’s just time."