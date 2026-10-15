Hilary Swank, 52, Opened Up About the Surprising Benefits of Having Children Later in Life Before Pregnancy News

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Hilary Swank — who is pregnant with her third child with her husband, Philip Schneider — shared the benefits of having kids later in life months before she revealed she's with child. “I’m a very different parent than I would’ve been, even in my early 40s,” she said in an interview last year. “I’m much more patient. I’m much more understanding. I am much more, I think, interested in a different way than I would’ve been.” “And I have my career that’s already established, so I’m not divided,” Swank added.

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Swank's Playful Pregnancy Announcement for Baby No. 3

Source: @HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Swank encouraged her followers to always 'trust' the timing in life.

As OK! previously reported, Swank announced the happy news on social media. "A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December," she announced through her Instagram. The news led to cheerful and emotional responses from her fans, with several followers even sharing that Swank's journey offered hope about becoming a parent later in life. One person wrote, "At 39 im still single and childless. You are literally giving me hope that the life I want could still happen for me. Congratulations to you and your beautiful family," while another said, "Congrats! Had my first baby after 8 years of trying at almost 41, she’s 5 and we’re still trying and transferring - so encouraging to see stories like yours! ♥️."

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View this post on Instagram Source: @HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM The star is expecting her third child.

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'I Can Really Take Time to Be With Them'

Source: @HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM; MEGA Swank is able to give most of her attention to kids after building a successful career.

In a previous interview, the Yellowjackets star explained that becoming a mother later in life has actually allowed her to give more attention to her children. “It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier," she added. Swank continued, "There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them." She added that her circumstances allow her to be spend a lot of time with her children, Aya and Ohm, whom she welcomed in April 2023 at 48. "I feel like I get a lot of Mother’s Days other than actual Mother’s Day because of being able to be so present with them," Swank said.

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Why Swank's Established Career Makes a Difference

Source: MEGA The 'Insomnia' star thinks it's a 'blessing' to have kids after a successful career.

According to the Ordinary Angels star, her successful career has also helped her become a better parent to her children. "In my career, being so established, I have the ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing," she said.

'Much Different Parent'

Source: MEGA Swank explained that she might not have been as patient if she had become a mother at a younger age.