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Hilary Swank, 52, Announces Pregnancy in Sweet Video 3 Years After Welcoming Twins With Husband Philip Schneider

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Source: MEGA

Hilary Swank announced she was pregnant with her third child in a video she shared online on October 14.

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Oct. 14 2026, Published 4:52 p.m. ET

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Hilary Swank is going to be a mom for the third time!

The two-time Oscar winner, 52, announced on Wednesday, October 14, in a sweet Instagram post that she's expecting another baby with her husband Philip Schneider.

“A lot of people have been asking what project I’m doing next, this one releases in December. 😉👼🏼🫶🏼,” she captioned a social media video.

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Source: @hilaryswank/Instagram

Hilary Swank revealed her baby news on social media.

The clip featured the Boys Don't Cry actress, Schneider, and their twins, Aya and Ohm, 3, dancing with the lights off as they donned glow sticks.

Swank then boogied around with a light stick highlighting her baby bump, with another rainbow glow wand showing an outline of a tiny infant on her belly.

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Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider Married in 2018

image of Hilary swank
Source: @hilaryswank/Instagram

Hilary Swank's cute clip featured her family dancing around with glow sticks.

The film producer and the businessman — who married in 2018 after two years of dating — welcomed their twins in April 2023.

Swank and Schneider tied the knot at the Santa Lucia Preserve in Carmel, Calif., among redwood trees.

The Million Dollar Baby actress opened up earlier this year about having children later in life, telling People it "just worked out" that way.

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Hilary Swank Got Candid About Being a Mother Earlier This Year

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Source: @hilaryswank/Instagram

Hilary Swank welcomed her twins, Aya and Ohm, in April 2023.

“It wasn’t that I didn’t want them earlier. There were a lot of things that kept that from happening, and so I can really take time to be with them," she gushed.

“I feel like I get a lot of Mother’s Days other than actual Mother's Day because of being able to be so present with them," Swank added.

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image of Hilary swank
Source: MEGA

Hilary Swank and Philip Schneider tied the knot in 2018 after two years of dating.

“I knew I wanted kids someday, but I wasn’t planning what that would look like,” Swank continued. “I know it’s so different for everyone, but for me, if I had a kid in my 20s or my 30s, I think I’d be a much different parent than I am now.”

The acclaimed actress then noted that because of her established career, she now has the "ability to kind of step in and step out when I choose, and that is just such a blessing" when it comes to motherhood.

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image of Hilary swank
Source: MEGA

The Oscar winner got candid earlier this year about having children later in life.

“I’ve done a lot of work on myself,” she said. “One of the things that I feel is important about being your best parenting self is having done that work, so you break any cycles that you don’t want to impart on your children."

Swank revealed the joyous news of her first pregnancy during an interview with Good Morning America in October 2022.

"I'm going to be a mom — and not just of one, but of two," she happily said at the time. "I can't believe it! It's so nice to be able to talk about it and share it."

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