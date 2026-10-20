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Hilary Swank, 52, Reveals Her Surprising Pregnancy Cravings as She Prepares to Welcome Baby No. 3

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Source: MEGA; @HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM

Hilary Swank revealed her latest cravings.

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Oct. 20 2026, Published 4:43 p.m. ET

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Hilary Swank is preparing to become a mother for the third time, and she's opening up about the pregnancy cravings she's been experiencing.

During a recent appearance on Drew Barrymore's talk show, the 52-year-old Oscar winner revealed she's been craving Rice Krispies Treats and Cheetos. However, due to her dietary restrictions, Swank can't indulge in regular Cheetos, prompting her to seek out alternatives that satisfy her cravings.

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Rice Krispie Treats and Vegan Cheetos Are on Swank's List

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Image of Hilary Swank
Source: MEGA

Swank is having intense cravings while expecting her third child.

"It's so interesting being pregnant and having those cravings like you need it. It's not just like I want it, you need it," the Freedom Writers star explained, emphasizing just how intense her cravings have become.

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'An Extraordinary Privilege'

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Source: MEGA; @HILARYSWAN/INSTAGRAM

Swank believes it's an 'honor' to carry a child in a woman's body.

As their conversation continued, Barrymore praised Swank for her body's incredible capabilities, from the physical transformation she underwent for Million Dollar Baby to the experience of carrying a child.

"Well, you know, it's amazing what women's bodies can do," the Boys Don't Cry star said.

"I just feel so — it's just such an extraordinary privilege and honor and blessing to carry life. Like, you know, it's a dream come true, and I love being a mom," Swank added.

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Swank Addresses Criticism of Older Mothers

Image of Hilary Swank
Source: MEGA

The actress reflected on older women facing backlash for having kids later in life.

A preview of the upcoming episode of Barrymore's show also features Swank addressing the criticism women face for having children later in life, while men often escape the same scrutiny.

The You're Not You star opened up about the double standard, recalling a particularly harsh comment she received about becoming a mother at an older age.

"I think I was attracted to this particular story because this one woman said, 'How dare you? You're too old, and you won't be old enough when your kids are older,'" Swank recalled.

The Golden Globe winner then reflected on losing her own father, whom she described as her "favorite person," when she was in her early 20s, emphasizing that parents can be lost at any age.

A Growing Family After Welcoming Twins in 2023

Image of Hilary Swank
Source: MEGA; @HILARYSWANK/INSTAGRAM

Swank revealed her pregnancy through Instagram.

Swank and her husband, Philip Schneider, are already parents to twins Aya and Ohm, whom they welcomed in April 2023.

The couple announced they were expecting baby No. 3 in a playful Instagram video featuring the Mary and Martha star, Schneider and their children dancing together in glow-stick costumes.

"A lot of people have been asking what project I'm doing next, this one releases in December," Swank captioned the lighthearted clip, cleverly teasing her growing family.

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