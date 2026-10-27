Hillary Clinton Is All Smiles During Japan Trip as She Celebrates 79th Birthday: Photos

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Hillary Clinton offered followers a glimpse of her trip to Japan as she celebrated her 79th birthday on Monday, October 26, sharing details of her visit to Naoshima, an island renowned for its contemporary art installations. "I'm in Japan this week for my annual stint as U.S. advisor to the Praemium Imperiale and treasured the opportunity to visit Naoshima, an island that acts as a dedicated home for contemporary art from all over the world," the former secretary of state wrote.

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View on Threads Source: @HILLARYCLINTON/THREADS Hillary Clinton shared a glimpse of her Japan trip, saying she 'treasured' visiting Naoshima.

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Hillary Explores Japan's Art Island

Source: MEGA Hillary admired the art installations by Yayoi Kusama, calling it an 'antidote to numbness and incuriosity.'

During her visit, Clinton praised two world-famous Japanese artists who helped shape Naoshima's unique culture. "The architect Tadao Ando, a former Praemium Imperiale Laureate, has worked on its structures and landscapes for nearly 40 years, including buildings of reinforced concrete that are his signature," she explained. She also drew attention to Yayoi Kusama. "The colorful pumpkins of Yayoi Kusama, another former laureate, dot the island with color," Clinton wrote. She added, "In a sometimes dark and chaotic world, art is an antidote to numbness and incuriosity that reminds us the work of creation is an act of resistance."

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Bill Pays Tribute to Hillary on Her 79th Birthday

Source: MEGA Bill Clinton wished Hillary a happy birthday with a photo, calling her the 'smartest, strongest, most selfless person.'

As Clinton marked another milestone, her husband shared a personal message celebrating her. "Happy birthday to the smartest, strongest, most selfless person I know. I love you," Bill Clinton wrote on Facebook. The Clintons married in Arkansas in 1975 and welcomed their daughter, Chelsea Clinton, in 1980. Their marriage has spanned more than five decades, including Bill's two terms in the White House from 1993 to 2001.

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Hillary Criticizes Matthew McConaughey Over Voting

Source: MEGA; MEGA Hillary slammed Matthew McConaughey for enabling independent voting, calling his remarks 'really unfortunate.'

Aside from celebrating her birthday, Hillary recently pushed back against Matthew McConaughey for suggesting Americans reconsider voting for third-party candidates. Speaking on journalist Kara Swisher's podcast "High Stakes," the former Democratic presidential nominee questioned the timing of his remarks ahead of the midterms. "I think it's really unfortunate that somebody who's such a great actor with such a reach would suggest — two weeks before a midterm that is aimed at stopping Trump's corruption, impunity and extreme damage to the country — that any independent candidate is really a better choice," she said. Hillary argued that Democrats offered voters a range of choices and warned that Republican victories could leave President Donald Trump with fewer congressional restraints during the remainder of his term. The actor, a former potential candidate for Texas governor, recently released a video doubting the value of old-school party loyalty. "So, they've been telling us for years that an independent vote is a wasted vote. Well, a great question for our times is: How's that unwasted vote been working out for you?" he said.

Hillary and Bill Remain Active Ahead of Midterm Elections

Source: MEGA Hillary warned that Republican victories in the November 3 midterms could give Trump another two years.