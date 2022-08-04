The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market

While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to say that real estate is one of the hottest investments in the current market.

Bolstered by this consistently high demand and low supply, real estate is expected to continue forging ahead with this red-hot market in tow – especially as millennials have started to reach the conventional home buying age and Gen Zers remain right behind on their tails.

South Florida in particular has become a mecca for U.S. real estate throughout the pandemic, as the state’s sunny weather and breezy attitudes have attracted a wealth of newcomers from across the globe. According to figures from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, more than 329,000 new residents moved to Florida between 2020 and 2021, a trend clearly set to continue as Miami-Dade county earned the title of the United States’ most competitive rental market throughout the first quarter of 2022.

Navigating such a fierce real estate market can be intimidating and confusing for the average layman – unless they have help through the process from an established real estate professional. One such agent leading the charge is Hillary Hertzberg. Focusing on Miami, Hertzberg is a founding member of the United States’ top-selling real estate firm the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker. Hertzberg’s expertise in luxury properties and home-grown love for the city of Miami has turned her into one of the most sought-after real estate agents in the South Floridian metropolis.