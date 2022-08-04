The Jills Zeder Group's Hillary Hertzberg Helps Heat Up Miami's Red Hot Real Estate Market
While many industries have yet to fully rebound from the economic devastation brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic, the U.S. real estate market has held strong. In fact, real estate in many American cities actually flourished throughout the global health crisis. Though the industry experienced a brief dip at the pandemic’s onset, real estate’s bounceback was swift. Home sales were 20.5% higher in February 2021 year-over-year than 2020, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. As agents and investors moved 6.12 million properties in 2021, the highest number of existing homes sold in the country since 2006, it is safe to say that real estate is one of the hottest investments in the current market.
Bolstered by this consistently high demand and low supply, real estate is expected to continue forging ahead with this red-hot market in tow – especially as millennials have started to reach the conventional home buying age and Gen Zers remain right behind on their tails.
South Florida in particular has become a mecca for U.S. real estate throughout the pandemic, as the state’s sunny weather and breezy attitudes have attracted a wealth of newcomers from across the globe. According to figures from Florida’s Office of Economic and Demographic Research, more than 329,000 new residents moved to Florida between 2020 and 2021, a trend clearly set to continue as Miami-Dade county earned the title of the United States’ most competitive rental market throughout the first quarter of 2022.
Navigating such a fierce real estate market can be intimidating and confusing for the average layman – unless they have help through the process from an established real estate professional. One such agent leading the charge is Hillary Hertzberg. Focusing on Miami, Hertzberg is a founding member of the United States’ top-selling real estate firm the Jills Zeder Group at Coldwell Banker. Hertzberg’s expertise in luxury properties and home-grown love for the city of Miami has turned her into one of the most sought-after real estate agents in the South Floridian metropolis.
Born and raised in Miami, a deep seated passion for real estate flows through Hertzberg’s blood. Hertzberg’s mother, Jill Hertzberg, is a bona fide legend in the Miami real estate market and founder of the award-winning brokerage The Jills Zeder Group. As the Jills Zeder Group is very much a family business, her brother, Danny Hertzberg, is an integral part of the team. Alongside her brother, Hertzberg has been able to introduce contemporary marketing tactics like SEO and social media to keep the Jills Zeder Group at the top of the market.
The sibling duo has managed to make their impactful bond count in the sales department, too, working together seamlessly to sell 40 W Rivo Alto Drive in April 2022 for $23,500,000, coming in at over $4,500 per square foot to achieve one of Miami’s highest price per square foot sales in its history.
Other impressive transactions facilitated by Hertzberg include the sale of a waterfront property at 554 Lakeview Drive for $15,300,000, setting a new sales record for the area. Additionally, Hertzberg and The Jills Zeder Group represented the seller and buyer in the sale of the historic home at 2505 Sunset Drive in December 2020. In April of 2022, Hertzberg once again sold the home at 2505 Sunset Drive for $7,450,000 at $2,680 a foot, a record sale for a non-waterfront home on the Sunset Islands. also set a record as the highest price tag for a non-waterfront property the area has yet to see.
Real estate is not Hertzberg’s only endeavor, however; Hertzberg dedicates her time outside of the Jills Zeder Group toward philanthropy and causes close to her heart, supporting charities like the Michael J Fox Foundation, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Habitat for Humanity, and Susan G. Komen, just to name a few.
As Miami’s property market is anticipated to continue heating up in the near future, expect Hertzberg’s real estate prowess to earn the Jills Zeder Group even more record-breaking transactions in the months ahead.
For more on Hillary Hertzberg, please visit her website and Instagram for the latest updates.