Why Famous Hip-Hop Stars Can’t Get Enough of VOBARA's Jewelry Pieces

If there’s one thing the world has learned about the jewelry market in these past couple of years, it has to be the market’s juggernaut-like ability to pick up momentum and keep it no matter what. The global jewelry market, valued at over $249 billion in 2021 according to Grand View Research, is expected to keep its upward trend and grow by 8.5% yearly till the end of the decade. The US chunk of the market is valued at over $31 billion, and it’s expected to exhibit strong growth in the future, too, with an annual growth rate of 7.6%.

It's hard to pinpoint the exact thing that’s driving the growth. Some say it’s due to the increasing popularity of diamonds. For others, it’s the rising acceptance of jewelry among men. The accessibility of jewelry and ease of purchase thanks to online jewelry shopping might be another.

As far as Alex Arabov, a Miami-based entrepreneur and designer, is concerned, it could be all three. His custom jewelry and watches brand, VOBARA, is dedicated to providing top-notch, quality craftsmanship to the hip-hop community and anyone who feels a part of it, from big-name celebs to the people who look up to them. For Arabov, the fact that someone isn’t famous or rich shouldn’t be an obstacle to owning superb pieces of jewelry.