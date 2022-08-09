Why Famous Hip-Hop Stars Can’t Get Enough of VOBARA's Jewelry Pieces
If there’s one thing the world has learned about the jewelry market in these past couple of years, it has to be the market’s juggernaut-like ability to pick up momentum and keep it no matter what. The global jewelry market, valued at over $249 billion in 2021 according to Grand View Research, is expected to keep its upward trend and grow by 8.5% yearly till the end of the decade. The US chunk of the market is valued at over $31 billion, and it’s expected to exhibit strong growth in the future, too, with an annual growth rate of 7.6%.
It's hard to pinpoint the exact thing that’s driving the growth. Some say it’s due to the increasing popularity of diamonds. For others, it’s the rising acceptance of jewelry among men. The accessibility of jewelry and ease of purchase thanks to online jewelry shopping might be another.
As far as Alex Arabov, a Miami-based entrepreneur and designer, is concerned, it could be all three. His custom jewelry and watches brand, VOBARA, is dedicated to providing top-notch, quality craftsmanship to the hip-hop community and anyone who feels a part of it, from big-name celebs to the people who look up to them. For Arabov, the fact that someone isn’t famous or rich shouldn’t be an obstacle to owning superb pieces of jewelry.
A Family Tradition of Excellence
Arabov was born into a family of jewelers and watchmakers. His father was in the business together with his uncle, the famous Jacob the Jeweler. They were his role models—everything from their choice of profession to the attention they dedicated to their craft had a pretty big influence on young Arabov. He named his company, after all, after his family name.
“VOBARA is my last name, Arabov, spelled backward. I chose it as a tribute to my dad, who passed away when I was eight years old, but he was still my inspiration for starting the company,” explains Arabov. “I started using the name when I was in high school selling Shamballa bracelets to all my friends and, eventually, the cool kids in high schools across Miami.”
Arabov’s life has taken him in another direction after finishing high school; he turned to film and directing music videos. However, the values and interests his father instilled in him during the short time they had together never really left him, so he kept VOBARA alive as a side hustle he’d dedicate his time to now and then. By 2016, however, it became obvious to Arabov that his brand deserves his undivided attention, and he’s been working on it full-time ever since.
Even though his uncle is a famous jeweler, Arabov’s beginnings in the industry weren’t easy or stress-free. Determined to make it on his own, he started the business with little more than a dream and the money he had in his pocket. “I had to deal with a lot of rejection in the beginning, and people just laughed at the idea that I thought I could make a name for myself,” Arabov explains. “That ended up only making me want it more, so I kept at it until I got my first break.”
It was around 2019 when Arabov and VOBARA started noticing an uptick in business. That’s when he learned, firsthand, the power of having celebrity clients. It was Quincy Combs, the son of Sean “Diddy” Combs, who helped shine some light on Arabov and the great work he’s been doing with VOBARA. At the same time, Arabov was also pushing himself creatively, too. “I challenged myself to post one unique custom piece every day for a year,” he says. “It’s really about consistency and hard work when it comes down to it, so that was a very valuable lesson that paid off in multiple ways.”
With time, VOBARA’s client list is only getting more star-studded. Rick Ross worked with VOBARA to create some of his most recognizable pieces. Soulja Boy had a notable piece made for him by VOBARA. The list goes on, but having such a great client list isn’t the ultimate goal of Arabov and VOBARA.
“VOBARA does work with some heavy hitters in the hip-hop industry, and we’re very proud of that and thankful for their business,” says Arabov. “But VOBARA is a company that is all about the customer. Whether you are coming in for one pendant or you are a return customer buying pendants and watches every week, you always get top-quality treatment.”
This customer-centric philosophy also denotes Arabov’s and VOBARA’s complete lack of fake elitism. If someone wants to work with Arabov and VOBARA, they get his full attention. The whole process includes calls and making sure that the client is as involved in the design process as they want to be. “The customer knows exactly what they are getting. We believe in full transparency, and we offer fair prices for quality work,” says Arabov. “And that’s the best any customer can hope for.”
Over the past six years or so, Alex and VOBARA have been on quite a journey. From their early years in Miami and their steady ascent toward the top, to gaining the trust of heavyweights such as Rick Ross and DJ Khaled—both of whom used VOBARA to secure purchases of $3 million Jacob & Co watches—Alex and VOBARA have managed to stay true to their mission and their client base. Even the customers who are willing to spend just a couple of hundred dollars get premium treatment at VOBARA, and the word about their customer service has traveled internationally, to the point of the company having new clients hailing from Canada and African countries. With the opening of their official store in Miami planned for late in 2022 or early in 2023, VOBARA and Alex plan to keep the journey interesting. To stay posted, follow @vobara on Instagram.