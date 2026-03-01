or
Is 'His & Hers' Getting a Season 2? What to Know About the Netflix Series' Future

Source: Netflix

'His & Hers' debuted on Netflix on January 8.

March 1 2026, Published 12:01 a.m. ET

Has Season 2 of 'His & Hers' Been Confirmed?

Source: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

'His & Hers' is based on Alice Feeney's novel of the same name.

The chilling finale of His & Hers had viewers desperate for more.

Netflix developed the series as a six-episode adaptation of Alice Feeney's 2020 novel of the same name, and it basically wrapped up the source material. As of press time, the streaming giant has not greenlit a second season of His & Hers, leaving its future uncertain — particularly given that the novel is a standalone.

What Could 'His & Hers' Season 2 Be About?

Source: Netflix

'His & Hers' has six episodes.

Warning: Spoilers ahead!

The sixth and final episode of His & Hers shows Alice (Crystal Fox) confessing in a letter to Anna (Tessa Thompson) that she is the killer.

"I never suspected Alice," Thompson told Tudum, with Jon Bernthal agreeing: "I really didn't think so."

Meanwhile, director, executive producer and writer William Oldroyd said the novel compelled him to come aboard the adaptation.

"Because I had not seen that twist coming. And I feel I'm pretty good at being able to tell what the twists and turns will be," he revealed. "To encounter a twist like that and then for it to be totally believable and merited and moving? I thought that was worth exploring as a TV series."

While the potential synopsis for His & Hers Season 2 has yet to materialize, Oldroyd hinted at what His & Hers Season 2 might have in store.

"The question I have is, 'Where do you pick it up from? Do you pick it up straight from where you've just left off? What does she do with this information? Or do we just move on?' For me, it's like, 'Do you want to see what she does with that information, or do you want to just start from a position which is further down the line and she's sitting with it, and it's still there, and she knows the truth, see how it plays out with her relationship with her mother after that?'" he told TV Insider.

When asked if he would want to extend the story, Oldroyd revealed the team "didn't think beyond that."

He continued, "I think we've created some great characters. The twist is terrific, and the audience is really reacting to it. They're really responding to this series. Again, I think you have to ask Netflix to see what plans they have."

Netflix

Who Might Return for 'His & Hers' Season 2?

Source: Eli Joshua Ade/Netflix

Tessa Thompson and Jon Bernthal lead the cast of 'His & Hers.'

Should His & Hers move forward for another season, multiple main cast members would likely return in their respective roles, including Thompson, Bernthal, Fox, Pablo Schreiber, Rebecca Rittenhouse and Sunita Mani.

Where Can Fans Watch 'His & Hers'?

Source: Netflix

'His & Hers' premiered on Netflix in January.

Fans can watch all six episodes of His & Hers on Netflix, now streaming after its January 8 premiere.

