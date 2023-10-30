Holiday Gift Giving Suggestions for the Cranky Person on Your List
Author Steven Joseph Is Here to Stuff Their Stockings
He is everyone’s favorite crankiness expert, and he has books for both young and old this holiday season. Author, attorney, and marathon runner who is occasionally cranky, Steven Joseph has a selection of books sure to bring joy, laughter, and plenty of fun to all. Check out these top picks.
For the Kids: The Snoodles Series
Steven Joseph has crafted a delightful children’s book series that is nothing short of a linguistic adventure. The “Snoodles” books, including titles like “Snoodles, Kidoodles, Poodles, and Lots and Lots of Noodles” and “Snoodles in Space: A Snoodle, The Zoodle Kidoodles, and One Happy Schmoodle”, are packed with creative storytelling and tongue-twisting fun. The graphic novel-style illustrations by Andy Case breathe life into these charming tales, making them a visual treat for readers.
These books are not just for kids; they offer laughs and insights on embracing life’s crankiness, making them a joy for adults to read aloud and share in the fun. As an attorney and negotiator by day, Steven Joseph brings a unique perspective to children’s literature, encouraging readers to shift their point of view and see the world in a new light.
For the Adults: Embracing the Power of Crankiness
Steven Joseph doesn't stop at children's literature; he has a treasure trove of wisdom for adults as well. His latest book, “Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles”, is a deep dive into the cranky corners of life that we all know too well. With a quick wit and a knack for profound wisdom, Joseph serves up life lessons that are as hilarious as they are insightful.
In “Cranky Superpowers”, readers are invited to embrace their inner “CrankaTsuris” and turn it into a superpower. Joseph explores topics ranging from how finding one’s voice is actually a cranky superpower to why cooking is the ultimate superpower, and he does it all through the lens of constructive crankiness.
The book may seem like a fun gift, but underneath the humor are chapters filled with wisdom. By turning our crankiness upside down, the new perspective gives us a bold and empowering new perspective on our lives.
A Man of Many Talents: Meet Steven Joseph
Steven Joseph is a tapestry of fascinating life experiences. A first-generation American, the son of a Holocaust Survivor, he has navigated the world as a masterful attorney, seasoned negotiator, and engaging speaker. With 53 marathons under his belt, including multiple appearances at the Boston and NYC Marathons, he’s as perseverant in running as he is in life.
Despite his accomplishments, Joseph remains humble and humorously acknowledges that he hasn't figured everything out — except, perhaps, for the art of effective crankiness. He encourages us all to prepare for the best in life, reminding us that, “It is more important to prepare for the best than to just hope for the best.”
Wrap Up the Holiday Season with a Bow and a Book
So, as the holiday season approaches, consider giving the gift of laughter, wisdom, and a fresh perspective with Steven Joseph’s enchanting books. Whether for the little ones in your life or the adults who appreciate a good dose of humor and insight, these books are a perfect choice. Embrace the joy, embrace the crankiness, and most importantly, embrace the perfect holiday gift!