Holiday Gift Giving Suggestions for the Cranky Person on Your List

For the Adults: Embracing the Power of Crankiness

Steven Joseph doesn't stop at children's literature; he has a treasure trove of wisdom for adults as well. His latest book, “Cranky Superpowers: Life Lessons Learned from the Common CrankaTsuris Chronicles”, is a deep dive into the cranky corners of life that we all know too well. With a quick wit and a knack for profound wisdom, Joseph serves up life lessons that are as hilarious as they are insightful.

In “Cranky Superpowers”, readers are invited to embrace their inner “CrankaTsuris” and turn it into a superpower. Joseph explores topics ranging from how finding one’s voice is actually a cranky superpower to why cooking is the ultimate superpower, and he does it all through the lens of constructive crankiness.

The book may seem like a fun gift, but underneath the humor are chapters filled with wisdom. By turning our crankiness upside down, the new perspective gives us a bold and empowering new perspective on our lives.