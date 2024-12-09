The Holidays are Better Together: Xbox Brings Joy to Gamers of All Kinds
The holiday season is all about connection – sharing meals, laughter, and yes, the occasional gaming marathon. For families and friends looking to bond over their favorite digital worlds, Xbox is making it easier than ever with new ways to play, gift, and connect. From sleek new consoles to a vast library of games and experiences, Xbox has something for everyone on your list this year.
More Ways to Play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate
Gaming is all about what you love to play – but it’s also about having the freedom to play where and how you want. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99/month), players can access hundreds of games, from nostalgic classics like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to brand-new blockbusters like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. And the benefits for players don’t stop there – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate works across a variety of devices, including PCs, mobile phones, handhelds, and even TVs.
Xbox recently teamed up with Amazon to bring the Xbox App to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, making it easier than ever to jump into your favorite games from any screen. Paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have the ultimate library on the go or at home.
The Right Console Options for Everyone
Whether you’re shopping for a gaming enthusiast or someone newly discovering their love for gaming, Xbox offers a console to match. This year, Xbox expanded the Series X|S lineup with exciting new options designed for all types of players. For those craving the ultimate performance, the Xbox Series X ($499.99 USD ERP) now comes in two new editions: the Xbox Series X - 1TB Digital Edition in Robot White ($449.99 USD ERP) and the Xbox Series X - 2TB Galaxy Black Special Edition ($599.99 USD ERP). All deliver lightning-fast load times and stunning graphics, perfect for gamers ready to dive into this year’s most anticipated titles.
If you’re shopping for a smaller console that still packs a punch, the Xbox Series S - 512GB ($299.99 USD ERP) offers speed and power in a compact design, or you can double your storage with the Xbox Series S - 1TB (white) ($349.99 USD ERP) to download even more games. These consoles are great gift options for those looking to upgrade their setup.
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
Personalized Play, Personalized Gifting
For something truly one-of-a-kind, Xbox Design Lab lets you create custom controllers that reflect your loved one’s favorite colors, styles, and themes. Whether you are creating a design inspired by your bestie’s favorite game, a playful pattern for a niece or nephew, or maybe just getting yourself a little something special this holiday, these controllers make the prefect stocking stuffer and add a personal touch to any gaming experience.
Fun and Safe for the Whole Family
Gaming has become a favorite family pastime, and Xbox makes it simple to keep play fun and secure for players of all ages. The Xbox Family Settings app gives parents and caregivers the tools to help manage screen time, set content filters, approve purchases, and monitor activity, all from the convenience of an iOS or Android device.
Bringing People Together Through Play
“This holiday, Xbox is providing more choices to play and making gaming more accessible to everyone," said Aaron Greenberg, Vice President, Xbox Games Marketing. "Players have access to a stellar lineup of games that bring people together, whether you're diving back into beloved classics, exploring new worlds, or hosting a game night with friends and family, Xbox has something for you. We're all about giving you the freedom to play your favorite games, your way, anytime, anywhere."
From expansive game libraries to the fastest and most powerful Xbox console ever, Xbox is making it easier than ever to find the perfect gift and bring people closer together this holiday season.
TMX contributed to this story.