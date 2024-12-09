The Holidays are Better Together: Xbox Brings Joy to Gamers of All Kinds

More Ways to Play with Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

Gaming is all about what you love to play – but it’s also about having the freedom to play where and how you want. With Xbox Game Pass Ultimate ($19.99/month), players can access hundreds of games, from nostalgic classics like Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles to brand-new blockbusters like Indiana Jones and The Great Circle. And the benefits for players don’t stop there – Xbox Game Pass Ultimate works across a variety of devices, including PCs, mobile phones, handhelds, and even TVs.

Xbox recently teamed up with Amazon to bring the Xbox App to the Amazon Fire TV Stick, making it easier than ever to jump into your favorite games from any screen. Paired with an Xbox Wireless Controller or the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2 using Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you have the ultimate library on the go or at home.