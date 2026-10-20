Holland Taylor Explains Why She and Sarah Paulson Don't Live Together Despite Their 12-Year Relationship
Oct. 20 2026, Published 5:02 p.m. ET
Holland Taylor is opening up about her unconventional living arrangement with longtime partner Sarah Paulson.
"We do as much time as we possibly can, because work takes us apart constantly," Taylor, 83, explained during an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show on Tuesday, October 20.
She said, "But I have an apartment here [in New York] and she stays here at my apartment when she's here, and we stay together here when we're both here."
Holland Taylor Reveals How She and Sarah Paulson Make Their Living Arrangement Work
During her conversation with host Drew Barrymore, the actress said, "I have a separate house from hers, but her new house she hasn't moved into yet and it's been almost a year."
"She's been staying [in] my house in New York [and] in L.A. too, so we're together as much as geography and our jobs let us be," Taylor said.
Paulson Previously Called Their Separate Homes the 'Secret' to Their Relationship
Taylor's explanation echoes comments Paulson made during a 2024 appearance on the "SmartLess" podcast.
"We've been together for a long time now," the American Horror Story actress said at the time. "And part of it has to do with, we're together when we want to be and we're not when we don't."
When Sean Hayes suggested sleeping in separate bedrooms, Paulson explained why that option wouldn't work for her.
"No, because my favorite thing to do — we fall asleep holding hands, Holland and I. We sleep holding hands. I like to sleep near her. I don't want to be around her the rest of the time. Just kidding!" she said.
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Taylor Praises Paulson's Dedication to Her Friendships
During her conversation with Barrymore, Taylor also reflected on the qualities she admires most about Paulson, describing her as a "really fascinating person in many unexpected way."
"She's very serious about some things and she is the most artful friend of anyone I've ever known. Friendships really, not always, but they do require a certain amount of investment, time, attention, and sometimes work… she gives it all," Taylor said.
Inside Taylor and Paulson's Relationship
Paulson and Taylor met in 2005 and went public in 2015, maintaining a long-term relationship while balancing their careers and living separately.
Despite their 32-year age difference, the couple has remained committed to making their relationship work on their own terms.