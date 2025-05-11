Holly Madison Accuses Ex Zak Bagans of Cheating on Her With '5 Girls' After Split in Wild Post

Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison revealed on her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 10, that her ex-boyfriend Zak Bagans allegedly cheated on her multiple times.

Madison shared the news as she heard about it, resulting in her learning of even more cheating allegations as the day continued.

“It’s a perfect day for ME and not my ex who I just found out was cheating on me with at least three other girls. Never too late to find out! Lol,” Madison wrote.