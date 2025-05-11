Holly Madison Accuses Ex Zak Bagans of Cheating on Her With '5 Girls' After Split in Wild Post
Former Playboy bunny Holly Madison revealed on her Instagram Story on Saturday, May 10, that her ex-boyfriend Zak Bagans allegedly cheated on her multiple times.
Madison shared the news as she heard about it, resulting in her learning of even more cheating allegations as the day continued.
“It’s a perfect day for ME and not my ex who I just found out was cheating on me with at least three other girls. Never too late to find out! Lol,” Madison wrote.
Holly Madison's Ex Cheated on Her With at Least '5 Girls'
“Wait. The count is now up to four girls. And they all have major receipts,” she later updated. “Let’s see what this number gets up to by the end of the day. Feel free to place bets I’ll keep you posted.”
By the end of the day, Madison claimed, “It’s up to 5 girls now!”
The former flame of Playboy founder Hugh Hefner recently split from Bagans in March — however, claims started to unravel after Madison took to her TikTok, asking for information on her ex.
“My fantasy ‘I’m bored’ scenario would be all the girls my most recent ex cheated with just filling me in. I need the lore,” she wrote.
Zak Bagans and Holly Madison Haven't Talked in '3 Months'
Bagans followed up by reporting to a news outlet that he hadn’t spoken with his ex-girlfriend in several months.
“We were on and off for 6 years. Broke up multiple times,” he stated. “We haven’t spoken in three months. Wish her the best.”
When the pair broke up, the Girls Next Door star explained on her “Girls Next Level” podcast how she was done with the Ghost Adventures host “for good.”
Holly Madison and Zak Bagans Unfollow Each Other on Social Media
“I know we’ve been very off and on; you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’” she admitted. “It was very off and on for the course of the like five-and-a-half years we were together.”
“We were very off and on for the past year, very much,” she continued to reveal to listeners. “So we broke up, and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups.”
Holly Madison Is 'Fine Being Single'
In a recent interview, Madison claimed she’s “never been much of a dater,” adding, “I’m not interested in it. I’m fine being single!”
“I just want the next person I meet to be ‘the one.’ I’m not interested in having short flings or anything like that,” she elaborated. “I don’t have time for it. I’m really busy coparenting and doing my three jobs and traveling and things like that. So it’s ‘the one’ or nothing.”