Holly Madison Is 'Not Interested' in 'Having Short Flings' After Split From Boyfriend Zak Bagans: 'I Don’t Have Time'
Girls Next Door alum Holly Madison is not interested in casual dating after her split from Zak Bagans.
“I’ve never been much of a dater,” she said in a recent interview. “I’m not interested in it. I’m fine being single!”
Madison made it clear she’s not swearing off men but is eager for something more serious.
“I just want the next person I meet to be ‘The One,’” she elaborated. “I’m not interested in having short flings or anything like that. I don’t have time for it. I’m really busy coparenting and doing my three jobs and traveling and things like that. So it’s ‘the one’ or nothing.”
When asked if she would potentially consider a reality show to find her man — which could make sense, given she got her start on reality TV — she said she would “not be attracted to the kind of guy who wants to go on a reality show.”
“My type is more businessmen,” she added.
Madison confirmed her breakup with Bagans on her “Girls Next Level” podcast in March.
“Zak and I broke up for good, for good,” she shared. “I know we’ve been very off and on, you guys are probably like, ‘You guys broke up last spring, right?’”
The former Playboy bunny explained her relationship with Bagans was touch and go for the five-and-a-half years they were together.
"We were very off and on for the past year, very much,” she explained. “So we broke up and I mean unfollowed on social media, which we’ve never unfollowed each other before through all the breakups.” During their relationship, Madison was officially diagnosed with autism in 2024, which Bagans was very supportive of.
“I'm lucky enough to be dating somebody who just has always kind of understood me and accepts me for who I am, so getting the diagnosis wasn't super shocking to him,” she dished to People. “I am lucky that I haven't had a ton of trouble in recent relationships as far as feeling an intimate emotional connection with somebody.”
Aside from her relationship with Bagans falling apart, Madison opened up in the new interivew about another person she’s estranged from — former Girls Next Door star Kendra Wilkinson.
“I don’t speak to [her] anymore,” Madison claimed. “We were driven apart when we were doing our spinoffs. Sometimes the reality TV drama, even off-screen, gets in the way. It’s too bad.”
In Touch originally spoke with Madison.