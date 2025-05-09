Holly Madison Is 'Not Interested' in 'Having Short Flings' After Split From Boyfriend Zak Bagans: 'I Don’t Have Time'

“I’ve never been much of a dater,” she said in a recent interview. “I’m not interested in it. I’m fine being single!”

Madison made it clear she’s not swearing off men but is eager for something more serious.

“I just want the next person I meet to be ‘The One,’” she elaborated. “I’m not interested in having short flings or anything like that. I don’t have time for it. I’m really busy coparenting and doing my three jobs and traveling and things like that. So it’s ‘the one’ or nothing.”

When asked if she would potentially consider a reality show to find her man — which could make sense, given she got her start on reality TV — she said she would “not be attracted to the kind of guy who wants to go on a reality show.”

“My type is more businessmen,” she added.