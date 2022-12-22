OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Entertainment > holly madison
OK LogoENTERTAINMENT

Holly Madison Talks Scandal In 'Playboy Murders' Trailer: 'These Horrible Things Could Happen To Anyone'

holly madison scandal playboy murders trailer
Source: mega
By:

Dec. 22 2022, Published 12:30 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Playboy models haven't held back about the trauma they endured during their years at the Playboy Mansion, but the teaser trailer for ID's upcoming series The Playboy Murders proves things are even darker than they led on.

"There was something about the Playboy brand that had a little bit of a mystique to it," famed Playmate Holly Madison shares in the video, which was released on Tuesday, December 20.

Article continues below advertisement

The trailer depicts parties and a life of glamour, but as those interviewed reveal, life in the limelight came with countless drawbacks. Storylines include how an obsessed fan murdered Stacy Arthur's husband and the horrific death of Jasmine Fiore, the late model who was found dismembered after a Playboy bash.

"These horrible things could really happen to anyone. These were real people with real families," emphasizes Madison, an executive producer on the six-episode series. "When you pose nude, a lot of people seem to think it grants some sort of ownership to you."

holly madison playboy murders
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

TV aficionados were excited to see Madison playing a part in production given all she's shared with the public.

"I’m glad they are show casing the victims and it’s great that Holly is part of this! I’ll be tuned in for sure!" one YouTube user wrote, while another added, "I’m so happy that Holly is an executive producer!!"

Madison, 42, has been giving an inside look at her life under ex Hugh Hefner's watch via her "Girls Next Level" podcast, discussing everything from the weekly allowance she received to the heinous things the Playboy founder did behind closed doors.

holly madison playboy murders
Source: mega
Article continues below advertisement

For example, the mom-of-two alleged other women were asked to be in the room when she was having sex with the late mogul. "I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was," the reality star recalled in one episode. "You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people."

The blonde beauty's podcast cohost, Bridget Marquardt, as well as colleagues like Kristina and Karissa Shannon, have also shaded Hefner and his behavior, while ex-wife Crystal Harris has come to his defense, as has Kendra Wilkinson.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The Playboy Murders debuts on ID and Discovery+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

© Copyright 2022 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.