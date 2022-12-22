Holly Madison Talks Scandal In 'Playboy Murders' Trailer: 'These Horrible Things Could Happen To Anyone'
Playboy models haven't held back about the trauma they endured during their years at the Playboy Mansion, but the teaser trailer for ID's upcoming series The Playboy Murders proves things are even darker than they led on.
"There was something about the Playboy brand that had a little bit of a mystique to it," famed Playmate Holly Madison shares in the video, which was released on Tuesday, December 20.
The trailer depicts parties and a life of glamour, but as those interviewed reveal, life in the limelight came with countless drawbacks. Storylines include how an obsessed fan murdered Stacy Arthur's husband and the horrific death of Jasmine Fiore, the late model who was found dismembered after a Playboy bash.
"These horrible things could really happen to anyone. These were real people with real families," emphasizes Madison, an executive producer on the six-episode series. "When you pose nude, a lot of people seem to think it grants some sort of ownership to you."
TV aficionados were excited to see Madison playing a part in production given all she's shared with the public.
"I’m glad they are show casing the victims and it’s great that Holly is part of this! I’ll be tuned in for sure!" one YouTube user wrote, while another added, "I’m so happy that Holly is an executive producer!!"
Madison, 42, has been giving an inside look at her life under ex Hugh Hefner's watch via her "Girls Next Level" podcast, discussing everything from the weekly allowance she received to the heinous things the Playboy founder did behind closed doors.
For example, the mom-of-two alleged other women were asked to be in the room when she was having sex with the late mogul. "I can’t explain to you how embarrassing the whole routine was," the reality star recalled in one episode. "You’re literally sitting there naked having sex in front of a group of people."
The blonde beauty's podcast cohost, Bridget Marquardt, as well as colleagues like Kristina and Karissa Shannon, have also shaded Hefner and his behavior, while ex-wife Crystal Harris has come to his defense, as has Kendra Wilkinson.
The Playboy Murders debuts on ID and Discovery+ at 10 p.m. ET.