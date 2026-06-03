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Holly Madison Reveals Why She Refuses to Introduce Boyfriends to Her Kids

Photo of Holly Madison
Source: @hollymadison/Instagram

Holly Madison admitted her previous partner of six years never met her children.

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June 3 2026, Published 6:24 p.m. ET

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Holly Madison may have found love with boyfriend Steve Dimopoulos, but if her past relationships are any indication, he likely won't be meeting her children anytime soon.

The former Playboy model, 46, revealed that since her divorce from Pasquale Rotella, she's only dated one other person – Zak Bagans – whom she kept away from her kids.

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Holly Madison Reveals Why She Didn't Introduce Last Boyfriend to Her Kids

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Photo of Holly Madison shares two children with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella.
Source: @hollymadison/Instagram

Holly Madison shares two children with her ex-husband, Pasquale Rotella.

"I dated him for six years and I did not introduce him to my kids ever," the media personality explained during an appearance on "The TMZ Podcast" on Wednesday, June 3.

Madison finalized her divorce from the Electric Daisy Carnival founder, 51, in February 2019. The former couple welcomed two children, Rainbow and Forest, during their five-year marriage.

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Holly Madison Keeps Her Life 'Compartmentalized'

Photo of Holly Madison has been in two relationships since her 2019 divorce.
Source: @hollymadison/Instagram

Holly Madison has been in two relationships since her 2019 divorce.

She explained that joint custody keeps her life "compartmentalized," adding, "So 50 percent of the time, I’m with my kids and 50 percent I’m completely not, so that's the time I spend with whoever I’m dating."

The Girl's Next Door alum admitted her children were younger when her relationship with Bagans, 49, began in June 2019, which is partly why he never met them.

"My son was 2, my daughter was like 6 or 7. It would've been a different story, like I might be a little more comfortable introducing them to someone now," she continued. "I think with the last guy, I think I subconsciously knew something was off."

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Holly Madison Remains Open to the Future

Photo of Holly Madison claimed she 'subconsciously' may have had other reasons for not introducing her last boyfriend to her kids.
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison claimed she 'subconsciously' may have had other reasons for not introducing her last boyfriend to her kids.

In her new relationship, Madison seemed open to moving things forward without waiting as long, agreeing that both timing and the right person made the difference.

"I think with the last one, the kids were just so young, like I didn't want to complicate things anymore, especially since the divorce was so new," she concluded.

Holly Madison Said Her Ex Cheated on Her 'Like Crazy'

Photo of Holly Madison confirmed her relationship to Steve Dimopoulos in March.
Source: MEGA

Holly Madison confirmed her relationship to Steve Dimopoulos in March.

Madison confirmed her new relationship with Dimopoulos in March. At the time, she told a news outlet that she wanted to keep the new romance "private" since her previous ex "cheated on her like crazy."

"He was on dating apps," she recalled. "He had told me, had told ex-girlfriends and had blasted on social media that he never wanted kids. But, then when I found his dating app profile, he had written 'Not sure yet' under the 'Do you want kids?' question. I'm like, 'You are doing that just so you don't scare any women away who might have stars in their eyes and want a relationship with you.' That's just hurtful and not honest."

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