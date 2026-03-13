Holly Madison Teases She's Seeing Someone New After Her Last Ex Cheated on Her: 'I Want to Get to Know Someone Without the Internet Weighing In'

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Holly Madison knows what she's looking for in her next relationship after splitting from Zak Bagans in 2025. "I always say there are four things I look for in a guy, though it’s probably more like bundles. First, he has to be a good person and madly in love with me. I want someone who lives in Vegas and loves it as much as I do because I don’t want to move or do long distance. Obviously, I want to be attracted to them — though that doesn’t mean a specific look — and I want someone who’s ambitious and passionate about what they do. I actually love when someone is even more motivated than me because that inspires me," the model, 46, exclusively tells OK! while talking about Seeking.com, the world’s largest premium dating platform, which launched The Breakup Campaign, off the heels of National Breakup Day on February 21. The ex-Playboy Bunny also teased she is seeing someone new.

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Source: @hollymadison/Instagram Holly Madison hinted she's someone new after her split from Zak Bagans.

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"I might have somebody, but I’m keeping things private. I want to get to know someone without the internet weighing in," she says. "My last boyfriend situation was embarrassing, and the internet definitely played a role. Sometimes you get warnings about someone through comments online, but it’s hard to know what’s true because people also spread false information. So I’ve learned to keep things more private," she adds, referring to her prior relationship in which she was cheated on.

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Additionally, the reality TV starlet wants to keep things to herself going forward. "With my last boyfriend, when I first got together with him, I was getting all this dirt about him through comments and things people wrote online, but I ignored it because I know people also go online to sabotage things. I see what they write about me, and sometimes it’s completely untrue. Fans of his would make things up about me, hoping he’d read it and get turned off or whatever," she explains. "So when you see things written about yourself that you know aren’t true, it makes it hard to believe what people are saying about someone else, too. I was getting the red flags, but I couldn’t fully believe them because I know how the internet works. It’s tricky — the internet might warn you about something, but you never really know what’s true. That’s why I try to keep the internet out of my relationships now. That’s the lesson I learned from the last one."

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Source: @hollymadison/Instagram Holly Madison says she 'learned a lot about myself' from her prior relationship.

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After getting out of her romance with Bagans, she sees things differently. "I realized I was definitely operating in a scarcity mindset. I also learned a lot about myself in that relationship. I’m naturally introverted, and the person I was with was extremely introverted —almost Howard Hughes-style, didn’t like leaving the house or being social. At first, I thought that was a good thing, like I’d found someone similar to me. But I leaned into it so much that I eventually bounced back the other way. Now I actually love going out, networking, and meeting people. It’s been a really positive change," she notes. When going through a breakup, the blonde babe, who shares daughter Rainbow, 12, and son Forest, 9, with her ex-husband Pasquale Rotella, insists it's OK to "take your time to feel your feelings, cry and talk to your friends," but "nobody wants to stay in that place forever." "It can be really positive to get out, meet new people, or pour your energy into your goals," she says.

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These days, Madison is thrilled to be partnering with Seeking.com for their new campaign. Created for those who are newly single or have experienced a breakup, the seven-week initiative invites participants to reflect on their breakup through a short survey, which unlocks a complimentary three-month Seeking gold membership, giving them access to an exclusive community of singles who believe the right relationship should make your life better. Through the campaign, Seeking reframes the post-breakup moment not as a loss, but as an opportunity to raise your standards and pursue something more aligned, intentional and fulfilling.

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Source: @hollymadison/Instagram The starlet says she likes to keep busy after a breakup.

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"When Seeking came to me with this campaign idea, I was really excited. I feel like one thing I’m good at is turning lemons into lemonade when it comes to breakups. For some reason, breakups have always been really magnetic times in my life. They wanted to create a campaign around National Breakup Day and reframe breakups as a new beginning rather than an ending. I think that’s really smart because it’s something that’s definitely worked for me throughout my life," she shares. After a split, she likes to keep busy and "double down" on her goals. "You suddenly have extra time — you don’t have date nights or plans with that person anymore — so you can put that energy back into yourself. It’s also important to get vulnerable and honest about your feelings, and maybe even develop a sense of humor about it. With my last breakup, it was pretty hurtful, but I dealt with it with humor, and that really helped," she states.

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She adds, "There are always those days when it feels terrible, and you think you’ll never recover or meet anyone else, but when I look back, it always ends up being a positive thing. One thing I like about Seeking is that it opens your mind to new possibilities. Looking back at past relationships, I realized I stayed longer than I should have because of a scarcity mindset. I’d think, 'This is the only person for me.' Of course, that’s not true — there are eight billion people in the world — but a lot of people get stuck in that mindset."

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Since we're living in such a digital world, apps make total sense for Madison. "People are going out less and less. I’ve been lucky to meet people through friends, but not everyone has that network. Tools like Seeking can really help people meet new connections," she says. "Seeking really encourages intentional dating and being upfront about what you want. I think that’s important because people often aren’t honest. Someone might want a serious relationship but pretend they’re casual so they don’t scare people off. Meanwhile, someone else might just want to hook up but claim they’re looking for something long-term. Everybody ends up lying to each other. Seeking’s approach is about being honest and clear, which cuts out a lot of noise." "They’ve been really fun to work with," she continues of Seeking and the partnership. "I’d just encourage people to approach dating from a positive place, be upfront about what you want in a relationship, and really think about your priorities."

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Source: Seeking.com Holly Madison is excited about her partnership with Seeking.